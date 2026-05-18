Chicago Afternoon Tea Society x Juneteenth Celebration Traces the African Diaspora Through a Single Flower

Juneteenth Tea Tasting

Intimate Juneteenth Hibiscus Tea Celebration on June 13th in Bronzeville Features Pilar Audain, and 5 Expressions of Hibiscus Across 5 Cultures

Some celebrations call for a raised glass. This one calls for a raised cup. We are creating a cultural experience that honors connections that travel across oceans and generations” — Tiffany Moore-Jackson, Founder, Chicago Afternoon Tea Society

CHICAGO, IL, UNITED STATES, May 18, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Chicago Afternoon Tea Society (CATS), a curated tea experience community rooted in Chicago's South Side, announces the Juneteenth Hibiscus Tea Celebration, an intimate cultural experience taking place on Saturday, June 13, 2026, from 1:00 PM to 3:00 PM at Fleurish Chicago, 752 E 43rd Street, Bronzeville , Chicago, IL 60653 — Bronzeville's only Black woman-owned flower shop.The event invites 20 South Side professionals to discover how a single flower — hibiscus — has shown up in the hands, kitchens, and celebrations of five distinct cultures across the African diaspora.Through guided tasting, cultural narration, and intentional community, guests will experience Trinidadian Sorrel, West African Bissap, Agua de Jamaica, Nigerian Zobo, and Southern Black American soul food pairings — each connected by the same root.Cultural Practitioner Pilar Audain to Lead the JourneyThe evening will open with a libation ceremony led by Pilar Audain, MS, MPH, Founder and CEO of the Wrap Your beYOUty Movement and Director of Truth, Racial Healing and Transformation. A WTTW-featured speaker and one of Chicago's most respected voices in healing and community, Pilar will guide guests through the full cultural journey of hibiscus — honoring the ancestors and weaving together five traditions through story, ceremony, and intention.For Pilar, this is personal. Hibiscus runs through her own ancestral lineage — her mother and grandmother drank sorrel every single day and thriving in their hundreds. She doesn't just know this story. She carries it.One Plant. Five Cultures. One Root.The tasting experience features five hibiscus expressions, each paired with culturally aligned soul food bites from South Side makers:Trinidadian Sorrel: spiced, bold, and steeped in Caribbean tradition — paired with Caribbean bites from D’s RotiWest African Bissap: floral, ginger-kissed, and rooted in Senegalese heritage — paired with West African cuisineAgua de Jamaica: tart, vivid, and beloved across Latin America — paired with Mexican small bitesNigerian Zobo: the red punch from the Black church fellowship hall, finally coming home — paired with Southern soul food from Home Away From Home Private CateringThe Sweet Finish: hibiscus-inspired confectionsAbout the Chicago Afternoon Tea SocietyFounded in November 2025 by Tiffany Moore-Jackson, the Chicago Afternoon Tea Society is a curated tea experience community rooted in Chicago's South Side. The Society hosts intimate, ticketed events designed to foster genuine connection, cultural discovery, and intentional community among South Side professionals. Its most recent event, the Derby Day High Tea, sold out with 31 attendees, demonstrating strong and growing demand for elevated tea experiences on the South Side. The Society is a brand of JL Tea Collective LLC, an Illinois-based woman-owned business.Event DetailsWhat: Juneteenth Hibiscus Tea CelebrationDate: Saturday, June 13, 2026Time: 1:00 PM — 3:00 PM (Doors open at 1:00 PM)Where: Fleurish Chicago, 752 E 43rd Street, Bronzeville, Chicago, IL 60653Tickets: $65 per person | General Admission: A Seat at the TableCapacity: 30 guests | No door salesAge: 21+ eventWebsite: chiafternoonteasociety.comInstagram: @ChicagoAfternoonTeaSocietyAttire: Cocktail or garden party attire encouraged. Florals, Juneteenth red, black, and green welcome.“Some celebrations call for a raised glass. This one calls for a raised cup. We are not just hosting an event — we are creating a cultural experience that honors freedom, ancestry, and the connections that travel across oceans and generations.”— Tiffany Moore-Jackson, Founder, Chicago Afternoon Tea Society

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