Harmony in Diversity: China Film Night Shines at Cannes 2026

Group Photo of Guests at China Film Night Group Photo of Jia Zhangke, Chloé Zhaoand Zhao Tao The cast of film A Girl Unkown

CANNES, FRANCE, May 18, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- China Film Night, one of the flagship events of the China Pavilion at the 2026 Cannes Film Festival, was successfully held on May 13 on the French Riviera, bringing together leading figures from the global film industry for an evening celebrating cultural exchange, cinematic collaboration, and emerging Chinese talent.

The event was held under the guidance of the China Film Administration and jointly hosted by the China Film Foundation and the China Film Association, with organized by China Film Fundation - Wu Tianming Film Fund for Young Talents. Strategic partners included the Black Pearl Restaurant Guide and Madame Figaro China.

Distinguished guests included Qin Zhengui, Deputy Director of the China Film Administration and Director of the China Film Archive; He Youlin, Consul General of China in Marseille; Cannes Deputy Mayor Gilles Cima; Jérémie Kessler, Director of European and International Affairs at France’s CNC; Christian Jeune, Deputy General Delegate of the Cannes Film Festival and Director of the Films Department; Yin Hong,Vice Chairman of the China Film Association; and representatives from major international film festivals including Venice, Tokyo, Rotterdam, Busan, and Udine.

Filmmakers and actors attending the event included acclaimed director Jia Zhangke and actress Zhao Tao for Torino Shadow, which premiered in the 2026 Cannes Classics section, as well as the creative team of A Girl Unknown, selected for Critics’ Week. Actress Li Gengxi, singer and actress Qi Wei, and emerging actor Chen Shaoxi also attended alongside young filmmakers participating in the China’s New Talents Going Global Program.

In his opening remarks, Qin Zhengui emphasized cinema’s role as a bridge between cultures. “Film is never a one-way expression,” he said. “It is constantly renewed through encounters between different cultures, experiences, and artistic perspectives. China Film Night is not only a gathering, but also a platform for dialogue, understanding, and future collaboration.”

Consul General He Youlin highlighted cinema’s power in promoting mutual understanding between civilizations. He reaffirmed China’s commitment to cultural openness and international cooperation, encouraging filmmakers from around the world to collaborate with Chinese creators.

Representing the French film industry, CNC executive Jérémie Kessler addressed the challenges facing independent cinema globally, including financing difficulties and the rapid transformation of viewing habits in the digital age. “Film is not the problem — film is the answer,” he said, stressing the importance of continued China-France cooperation in supporting young filmmakers and art-house cinema.

This year’s China Pavilion theme, “Hello Cinema, Hello China,” reflected a broader vision of dialogue and shared storytelling. Actress Zhao Tao, serving as the ambassador of the 2026 Cannes · Spotlight on Chinese Cinema, spoke about her long relationship with Cannes since first attending the festival in 2002.

“Chinese cinema contains countless stories drawn from the realities of a rapidly changing society,” Zhao said. “These are not only Chinese experiences, but part of the shared human experience. Film allows people from different cultures to understand one another.”

Young actress Li Gengxi delivered remarks in English, sharing her belief that cinema serves as a universal language capable of connecting cultures and inspiring emotional resonance worldwide.

A highlight of the evening was the recognition of young Chinese filmmakers participating in the China’s New Talents Going Global Program. Directors Bian Zhuo (AS THE WATER FLOWS), Chen Junlin (LAST BREATH), and cinematographer Wu Jianfeng (WITHIN A BUDDING GROVE) received honorary certificates recognizing their emerging contributions to Chinese cinema.

The event also showcased Chinese cultural aesthetics through a specially curated seaside banquet blending cinema, cuisine, music, and traditional Chinese artistry. Renowned chefs led by Huaiyang cuisine master Tao Xiaodong prepared a menu inspired by regional Chinese culinary traditions, while young musician Chen Yimiao performed classic French and Chinese compositions on the traditional erhu.

Adding to the evening’s excitement, acclaimed filmmaker Chloé Zhao and French actress Isabelle Huppert made surprise appearances at the event. Zhao, wearing a striking red Chinese-inspired gown, warmly greeted fellow filmmakers and remarked, “Coming to China Film Night feels like coming home.”

As China’s presence at Cannes continues to grow, China Film Night has become more than a cultural celebration. It reflects the Chinese film industry’s increasing confidence in international collaboration, its support for emerging talent, and its commitment to building deeper cultural connections through cinema.

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