NEW YORK DEPARTMENT OF STATE ANNOUNCES COMPLETION OF $1.26M GLENN H. CURTISS PARK IN URBANA

View the Before and After Photos Here

New York Secretary of State Walter T. Mosley today announced the completion and dedication of Glenn H. Curtiss Park in the Town of Urbana. Located along the Keuka Lake inlet in the Village of Hammondsport’s historic “Cradle of Aviation,” this transformative waterfront park enhances public access and recreational opportunities while connecting three public parks along the lakeshore. Improvements to Glenn H. Curtiss Park and pedestrian connections to Champlin Beach were funded with over $1.26 million from the Department of State’s Local Waterfront Revitalization Program (LWRP) and Town funds, the LWRP administers awards under the Title 11 of the State’s Environmental Protection Fund (EPF).

“This park is a remarkable example of what can be achieved when a community comes together around a shared vision for its waterfront and public spaces,” said Secretary of State Walter T. Mosley. “This park not only honors the legacy of one of New York’s great aviation pioneers but also creates a vibrant and accessible destination for residents and visitors to enjoy for generations to come. Through strategic investments in waterfront revitalization, New York State is helping communities strengthen recreation, tourism and economic opportunity while celebrating their unique local history.”

The Glenn H. Curtiss Park features new pedestrian walkways, including a stone trail and shared-use path; a new entrance and parking area; seasonal lighting; improvements to the concrete boardwalk, including a boardwalk bump out, railings and landings; new landscaping and lawn areas; new benches, picnic tables, kiosks, and interpretive signage; and the installation of an ADA-compliant kayak launch.

This park commemorates the legacy of Glenn H. Curtiss, former resident of the Town of Urbana and Village of Hammondsport, who completed the first announced public flight in 1909 and later became known as the “Father of Naval Aviation.” The new waterfront park serves as a tribute to the area’s aviation heritage and the important role the Keuka Lake region played in the advancement of flight.

This project represents Phase 2 of the Town’s broader effort to increase public access and strengthen connections between waterfront public spaces along Keuka Lake. The initial phase of this project constructed a new pedestrian bridge over the Keuka Lake inlet and built new boardwalks and a shared-use path to connect Glenn H. Curtiss Park to Champlin Beach along the shoreline.

Town of Urbana Supervisor K. David Durepo said, “It has been my pleasure to work together with so many fine people. It takes a whole community to make a project like this happen. I have been lucky to be at the end of a twenty-year vision. It all started with Thomas Chadwick, a Former Board member, and ‘Clerk of the Works.’ David Oliver, our Grant Administrator kept Tom’s dream alive. He was the one there from beginning to the end. My heartfelt thanks Dave for your unrelenting determination to see the Glenn H. Curtiss Memorial Park become a reality.”

Town of Urbana Grants Administrator David Oliver said, “As a resident of this community since 1975, it has been incredibly rewarding to watch this project grow from an idea into a reality that future generations will enjoy. What began nearly twenty years ago with local volunteers, private donations and a shared vision has become a true community achievement. Seeing families and children get the opportunity to enjoy the park and our waterfront is a reminder of what can happen when a community works together and stays committed to a common goal. And we appreciate the State for helping us make this goal a reality.”

The completion of these park improvements is an important milestone for the Town of Urbana and Village of Hammondsport as these communities continue to successfully implement their 2015 Keuka Lake Waterfront Master Plan and 2024 NY Forward Strategic Investment Plan, which together outline a transformative vision for their shared waterfront that was created with significant public input. Hammondsport and Urbana were jointly awarded $4.5 million in 2024 through Round Two of NY Forward in 2024 to complete the Strategic Investment Plan and identify priority projects.

In addition to the $1.26 million in EPF LWRP and Town funding, the Glenn H. Curtiss Park project received significant community donations that helped make the park a reality. The completion of this park was also the result of a major community collaboration effort from municipal officials and employees, local friends groups, local contractors and the consultant firm Saratoga Associates, volunteer organizations, and community volunteers, including support from the Friends of Hammondsport Area Trails and Parks Inc, Boy Scouts, Girl Scouts and students at both the local high school and Alfred State College.

More improvements are on the way for the Keuka Lake waterfront. Last year Governor Kathy Hochul announced funding for projects to replace the nearby Champlin Beach Pier to increase access to Keuka Lake. The project received $1.35 million from NY Forward and an additional $1.47 million from the Local Waterfront Revitalization Program in 2025. The project will replace the deteriorated Champlin Pier with a resilient, ADA-compliant dock system. By expanding safe, equitable access to Keuka Lake and creating new launch capacity, the pier will attract seasonal boaters, strengthen tourism, and support local businesses in downtown Hammondsport. Enhanced public space and upgraded amenities will increase year-round recreational opportunities for residents and position Champlin Beach, and the Southern Tier, as a regional destination.

About the Local Waterfront Revitalization Program

The Local Waterfront Revitalization Program (LWRP) provides grants to communities to develop community-driven waterfront revitalization plans that cultivate a vision for their waterfront; identify projects to implement that vision; and provide coastal policies to guide future planning, development and infrastructure. LWRP also funds Watershed Management Plans (WMPs), which protect and restore water quality and watersheds as well as address watershed-wide resiliency. LWRP projects help communities expand public access to their waterfronts and protect the environment, while also boosting tourism, economic development and community resiliency.