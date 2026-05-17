DESIFEST Marks 20 Years of South Asian Culture at Sankofa Square — June 19 & 20, 2026

Show announcement

Toronto's largest South Asian festival returns June 19–20, 2026 for a landmark 20th anniversary at Sankofa Square — with TD back as Premier Sponsor.

DESIFEST has been the heartbeat of the South Asian diaspora in Canada. This 20th anniversary is about honouring our roots while aggressively spotlighting the global future of South Asian music.” — Sathish Bala, Founder

TORONTO, ONTARIO, CANADA, May 17, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Twenty years ago, a grassroots vision took root in Toronto: to give South Asian artists a stage, a voice, and a future. That vision became DESIFEST — and this June, it turns 20.

Toronto's largest South Asian music and arts festival returns to the iconic Sankofa Square on June 19–20, 2026, for a landmark two-day celebration. For the first time in festival history, DESIFEST expands to a full weekend, doubling the stages, the artists, and the moments that have defined a generation.

Twenty Years. One Movement.

Since its founding in 2006, DESIFEST has supported over 1,000 artists, injected more than $3 million into cultural development, and drawn over 60,000 live attendees annually. In 2024 alone, the festival reached 45+ million people digitally — proof that what started as a community stage has grown into a global platform.

This year's theme — Where South Asian Culture Meets the World — reflects two decades of curated stages spanning Bollywood, Punjabi, Bangla, Carnatic Fusion, Hip Hop, and R&B. From open mic nights and intimate Sofa Sessions to main stage productions at Sankofa Square, DESIFEST is where emerging South Asian talent enters the national conversation.

"For 20 years, DESIFEST has been the heartbeat of the South Asian diaspora in Canada. This 20th anniversary is about honouring our roots while aggressively spotlighting the global future of South Asian music." — Sathish Bala, Founder, DESIFEST

TD Returns as Premier Sponsor

Reaffirming their longstanding commitment to South Asian arts and culture in Canada, TD Bank Group returns as Premier Sponsor for DESIFEST 2026. TD's support powers the festival's year-round artist development programming — including Open Mic Season 4, the intimate Sofa Sessions, and the main stage performances that draw tens of thousands to Sankofa Square each summer.

"Festivals like DESIFEST help bring people together to experience the vibrancy and diversity of our communities. As DESIFEST marks 20 years, TD is proud to support cultural events that foster connection and provide a platform to showcase the diverse talent that contributes to local communities." — Robyn Small, Senior Manager, Philanthropy, Corporate Citizenship, TD Bank Group

Join the Celebration

DESIFEST 2026 is free and open to the public. Sankofa Square (formerly Yonge-Dundas Square), Toronto. June 19–20, 2026.

For full artist lineups, programming schedules, and updates, visit desifest.ca or follow @DESIFEST on Instagram, Facebook, and YouTube.

About DESIFEST

Founded in 2006 by Sathish Bala, DESIFEST is Canada's largest South Asian music and arts festival, held annually in the heart of Toronto. For two decades, the festival has championed South Asian artists at every stage of their career — from grassroots open mics to national main stages — while celebrating the cultural richness of the South Asian diaspora. DESIFEST is a registered not-for-profit cultural organization.

Media Contact:

Sathish Bala, Founder

sbala@desifest.ca

4163029321

desifest.ca

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