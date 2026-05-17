Beyond Everest: Manaslu Circuit Trek Emerges as Nepal’s Next Big Adventure

Trekkers approaching Dharmasala on the Manaslu Circuit Trek ahead of the Larke Pass Locals of Samagaon celebrating a traditional Himalayan festival with rich culture, music, and community spirit in the Manaslu region. Larke Pass (5,106m), the highest point of the Manaslu Circuit Trek

Manaslu Circuit Trek Nepal

KATHMANDU, BAGMATI, NEPAL, May 18, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- As global trekking trends shift toward quieter, more authentic experiences, the Manaslu Circuit Trek is rapidly gaining recognition as one of Nepal’s most compelling high-altitude adventures. Far from the crowds of traditional routes, the Manaslu region offers raw Himalayan landscapes, rich Tibetan-influenced culture, and a sense of true wilderness that modern travelers increasingly seek.Discover Altitude Treks, a Kathmandu-based adventure company specializing in curated Himalayan journeys, reports a growing demand for Luxury Manaslu Circuit departures from international trekkers looking for a more immersive and less commercial trekking experience.“Trekkers today are not just looking to reach a destination—they want meaningful journeys,” said a spokesperson for Discover Altitude Treks. “The Manaslu Circuit delivers that rare combination of untouched nature, cultural depth, and physical challenge.”Encircling the world’s eighth-highest peak, Mount Manaslu (8,163 meters), the trek takes adventurers through remote villages, ancient monasteries, and dramatic alpine terrain. A major highlight is crossing the Larkya La Pass (5,106 meters), one of the most scenic high mountain passes in Nepal.In response to growing interest, Discover Altitude Treks has introduced a special group incentive, offering one free trekking spot for groups of 10 or more, making the experience more accessible for friends, clubs, and organized travel groups.With controlled permit access helping preserve its pristine environment, the Manaslu Circuit stands out as a sustainable alternative to more crowded Himalayan routes. Industry experts suggest that this lesser-known trail is on track to become a top choice for trekkers in the coming years.About Discover Altitude TreksDiscover Altitude Treks is a Nepal-based trekking and adventure company offering guided expeditions across the Himalayas. With a focus on safety, local expertise, and authentic travel experiences, the company specializes in routes such as Manaslu, Annapurna, and Everest regions.

Manaslu Circut Trek | Full VIdeo

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