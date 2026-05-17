Bryan Morgan Care Adds Fifth Intensive Care Ambulance for Critical Patient Transport

Inside Bryan Morgan Care’s Intensive Care Ambulance, equipped for ventilated and ICU-level patient transport.

Bryan Morgan Care expands critical care transport capacity with a fifth Intensive Care Ambulance for Europe and North Africa.

By expanding our Intensive Care Ambulance fleet, we are increasing capacity for ventilated and ICU-level patient transport across Europe and North Africa.” — Bryan Olijslagers, CEO, Bryan Morgan Care

BRUSSELS, BELGIUM, May 17, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Bryan Morgan Care has expanded its international medical transport fleet with a fifth Intensive Care Ambulance, strengthening its capacity for ventilated, ICU-level and long-distance patient transport across Europe and North Africa.The new Mobile Intensive Care Unit ambulance has been added in response to a growing demand for complex medical repatriations and critical care ground ambulance transfers. As travel patterns continue to change, more patients require safe, medically supervised transport between hospitals, care facilities, airports and home addresses across borders.For patients who are ventilated, clinically unstable or dependent on intensive care support, medical transport requires more than standard ambulance capacity. It demands the right vehicle, advanced medical equipment, experienced critical care teams and careful coordination from bed to bed.Bryan Morgan Care provides international medical repatriation, ground ambulance transport, medical escort services, stretcher transport and air ambulance coordination for patients, families, hospitals, insurers, assistance companies, embassies and organisations. The company operates across Belgium, the Netherlands, Spain, the United Kingdom, Europe, North Africa and worldwide, supporting both insured and uninsured patients.With the addition of this fifth Intensive Care Ambulance, Bryan Morgan Care further increases its ability to perform long-distance medical transfers for ICU patients, ventilated patients, complex post-operative patients, trauma patients, palliative patients and patients requiring advanced monitoring or oxygen support during transport.The ambulance is designed for high-acuity medical transport and supports ICU-level care during extended road transfers. Depending on the patient’s condition and medical requirements, Bryan Morgan Care can deploy specialist medical teams, including ICU nurses, and doctors, with advanced life support capability. The company also supports ECMO-capable transfers when clinically required and appropriately planned.The addition of the fifth unit allows Bryan Morgan Care to increase availability for simultaneous international transfers and long-distance critical care missions, while maintaining direct operational control over vehicles, medical teams and coordination.“International medical transport is becoming more complex,” said Bryan Olijslagers , CEO of Bryan Morgan Care. “When a patient is critically ill abroad, families and hospitals need fast answers, clear communication and medical continuity from the first call to arrival. By expanding our Intensive Care Ambulance fleet, we are increasing our capacity to transport ventilated and ICU-level patients safely over long distances across Europe and North Africa.”Bryan Morgan Care works as a direct operational provider, using its own ambulances, medical teams and 24/7 coordination structure. This supports consistent planning, clinical oversight, communication and execution throughout every stage of the mission.The company’s bed-to-bed approach means that each transport is coordinated from the first request until the patient reaches the final destination. This may include medical triage, contact with hospitals or physicians, ambulance transfers, airline clearance, medical escort arrangements, air ambulance coordination, documentation support and clinical handover.The expansion of the fleet reflects Bryan Morgan Care’s continued investment in international medical repatriation and critical care transport capacity. The company focuses on patients who cannot travel by standard means and require professional medical supervision throughout the journey.Bryan Morgan Care is available 24/7 for international medical transport requests, including urgent and planned repatriations by ground ambulance, commercial flight with medical escort, stretcher service or air ambulance coordination.About Bryan Morgan CareBryan Morgan Care is an international medical transport provider established in 2000, with offices in Belgium, the Netherlands, Spain, the United Kingdom and Florida, USA. The company provides international medical repatriation, ambulance services, medical escort, air ambulance coordination and event medical services across Europe, North Africa and worldwide. With its own ambulances, experienced medical teams and 24/7 coordination structure, Bryan Morgan Care supports private patients, families, hospitals, insurers, assistance companies, embassies and organisations with safe, professional bed-to-bed medical transport. The company assists both insured and uninsured patients, including private repatriation requests arranged directly by families.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.