Lauren Coyle Rosen Launches 'Divine Feminine Living,' a Global Platform for Amplifying Women’s Voices, Culture and Power

Lauren Coyle Rosen Headshot photo

Pulitzer Prize–nominated author and cultural anthropologist introduces a new media and cultural movement alongside forthcoming book Goddess

WASHINGTON DC, DC, UNITED STATES, May 18, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Lauren Coyle Rosen, a Pulitzer Prize–nominated author, cultural anthropologist, artist, and former Princeton University professor, today announces the launch of Divine Feminine Living, a global platform dedicated to amplifying women’s voices, cross-cultural wisdom, and new models of leadership, creativity, and spiritual power.At the intersection of scholarship, media, and cultural transformation, Divine Feminine Living will feature a forthcoming podcast and editorial platform bringing together influential women across disciplines, from the arts and media to global leadership and wellness to explore how feminine power is being redefined in the modern world.Confirmed guests for the podcast include many women celebrities and luminaries in their realms -- legendary opera soprano Renée Lynn Fleming; supermodel, fashion icon, and entrepreneur Miranda Kerr; Chief International Correspondent for CNN Clarissa Ward; bestselling author and former U.S. Ambassador Nicole Avant, and many others.The launch comes at a moment of growing global interest in the “Divine Feminine,” a concept rooted in ancient traditions that is now re-emerging across culture, business, and personal development.“Across history, goddesses were central to how societies understood power, justice, and creation,” said Lauren Coyle Rosen. “Their erasure shaped the systems we live in today. What we’re seeing now is not a trend. It’s a return. Divine Feminine Living is about bringing those ideas into contemporary life in a way that is expansive, inclusive, and actionable.”Lauren Coyle Rosen’s forthcoming book, Goddess — to be published by Henry Holt, Mudlark, and AW Bruna —explores the global history of divine feminine figures and examines how their disappearance from dominant narratives reshaped cultural and political systems. The book positions the recovery of these traditions as essential to understanding the present and reimagining the future.Her literary representation is with Jennifer Gates at Aevitas Creative Management.A former professor of cultural anthropology at Princeton University and current fellow at Harvard University, Lauren Coyle Rosen is the author of twelve books spanning nonfiction, poetry, and visual art. Her work bridges research and creative expression, with a focus on spirituality, law, culture, and human meaning.In addition to her writing, Lauren Coyle Rosen is a singer-songwriter who has released multiple albums blending synth pop, spiritual jazz, and chamber music, and is the founder of The Spiritual Muses, a magazine exploring art, culture, and transcendence.Divine Feminine Living will serve as a central hub for Lauren Coyle Rosen’s expanding body of work, including her writing, music, and collaborations, as well as a platform for elevating diverse female voices globally.Lauren Coyle Rosen recently spoke at the Sonoma Valley Authors Festival, where she presented on the cultural history and modern relevance of goddesses.For more information, visit:

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