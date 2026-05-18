B-Line FLEX brings on-demand transit to Paradise and Magalia

B-Line FLEX provides curb-to-curb service in Paradise, Magalia, and the Pearson and Clark areas.

Route 40 absorbed into Route 41; B-Line FLEX launches May 26 in Paradise and Magalia

This community has been through a lot, and the people here deserve transit that works as hard as they do. B-Line FLEX is our way of saying that Paradise and Magalia are a priority.” — Amy White

PARADISE, CA, UNITED STATES, May 17, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Imagine standing in the checkout line at the grocery store, groceries in hand, and opening an app on your phone to request a ride home. By the time you're done bagging, your ride is headed your way. Starting May 26, 2026, that is exactly the kind of transportation residents of Paradise and Magalia will have access to -- for $2.Butte County Association of Governments (BCAG) will launch B-Line FLEX on May 26, bringing curb-to-curb on-demand transit to Paradise and Magalia. The new service is the latest step in BCAG's ongoing effort to build a better B-Line for Butte County residents.B-Line FLEX allows riders to request a pickup from their location and be taken anywhere within the Paradise and Magalia service area for $2 per rider, per trip. There are no fixed stops and no schedules to memorize. Riders open the free Rides on Demand app, enter their destination, and a B-Line FLEX vehicle comes to them. Vehicles hold up to eight passengers and operate Monday through Friday, 6:30 a.m. to 6:20 p.m., and Saturday, 9:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m."This community has been through a lot, and the people here deserve transit that works as hard as they do," said Amy White, Transportation Analyst for BCAG. "B-Line FLEX is our way of saying that Paradise and Magalia are a priority."The FLEX launch also brings changes to fixed-route service in the area. Effective May 26, Route 40 will be absorbed into Route 41, with the new end stop at Lakeridge Circle / Holiday Market in Magalia. Residents in the Pearson and Clark areas, previously served by fixed-route stops, will now be served by B-Line FLEX. New schedules and maps will be available on May 26.Riders can connect to Route 41, which links Paradise and Magalia to Chico, at the Paradise Transit Center and at Lakeridge Circle. A temporary stop is in place during construction at Lakeridge Circle. A Token Transit pass active at boarding covers the Route 41 transfer at no additional charge within 60 minutes. Riders making that connection should let their FLEX driver know at pickup so the driver can radio ahead.Monthly passes are available for $80 on the Token Transit app and are valid on both B-Line FLEX and all B-Line fixed-route services. Smart cards and cash cannot be used on this service."Paradise and Magalia are communities we've always been committed to serving, and B-Line FLEX takes that commitment further than ever," said White. "For riders in the Pearson and Clark areas, this is an upgrade. Instead of walking to a bus stop, they can now request a ride from wherever they are. For $2 per rider, a resident can get to wherever they need to go. That’s something new, and we are proud to offer it."B-Line FLEX is part of a series of service improvements BCAG has made in recent years under the Building a Better B-Line initiative, including new electric vehicles, expanded paratransit service, and an upcoming intercity route connecting Butte County to Sacramento.To learn more or plan a trip, visit blinetransit.com/b-line-flex or download the Rides on Demand app.About BCAG Butte County Association of Governments (BCAG) operates Butte Regional Transit, known as B-Line, providing public transportation throughout Butte County.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.