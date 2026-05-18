Florida Investors Turn to Municipal Code Violations for Early Distress Signals

DirtSignal Property Leads

DirtSignal tracks live code enforcement, clerk, and magistrate records across Florida public agencies.

A large amount of actionable property distress information exists in highly fragmented municipal and hoa systems long before it becomes widely visible.” — J. Boothe

MIAMI, FL, UNITED STATES, May 18, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- DirtSignal, a Florida property intelligence platform focused on municipal enforcement and public/private distress records, announced expanded statewide coverage as investors increasingly search for off-market opportunities outside traditional lead channels.The platform continuously aggregates public records including code violations , unsafe structure notices, clerk filings, hoa complaints, enforcement hearings, and special magistrate cases from private, city and county systems across Florida.According to DirtSignal, the system currently monitors dozens of jurisdiction and ingests hundreds of new records daily from municipal, hoa and county sources statewide.Competition for traditional off-market real estate leads has intensified over the past several years, pushing wholesalers, cash buyers, contractors, and local operators toward alternative public data sources that may surface distress activity earlier.“Most investors are still looking at the same saturated lists,” said Erik Aronesty, founder of DirtSignal. “A large amount of actionable property distress information exists in fragmented municipal systems and documents that require ocr long before it becomes widely visible.”DirtSignal organizes records into a normalized schema and provides ranked lead feeds, dashboards, weekly briefs, CSV exports, APIs, and MCP integrations for acquisition workflows.The company says every record retains links back to the originating government source system so users can independently verify information.Current coverage includes markets across Tampa Bay, Broward County, Southwest Florida, Greater Orlando, and additional Florida jurisdictions, with new ingestion streams added regularly.More information is available at https://dirtsignal.com

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