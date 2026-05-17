SpeechTrans Founder Launches GalaxyTranslate Ultimate — Real-Time AI Phone Call Translation for iPhone

SpeechTrans pioneer behind 600K+ downloads launches all-in-one AI app with live phone call translation across 20+ languages

GalaxyTranslate is the app I always wanted to build — one that doesn't just translate words on a screen, but lets you pick up the phone and have a real conversation with anyone, in any language.” — Yan Auerbach, Founder of SpeechTrans

HARTSDALE, NY, UNITED STATES, May 17, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Yan Auerbach, founder of SpeechTrans and an early pioneer in mobile speech translation, today announced the launch of GalaxyTranslate Ultimate, an AI-powered translation app that lets users hold real, translated conversations over the phone — not just translate words on a screen.More than a decade after SpeechTrans helped introduce the world to speech-to-speech translation on smartphones, GalaxyTranslate Ultimate modernizes the experience with an AI calling assistant, real-time live transcription, and instant voice, text, photo, and keyboard translation in a single app."When we built SpeechTrans over a decade ago, just getting a phone to translate a spoken sentence felt like magic," said Yan Auerbach, founder of SpeechTrans. "GalaxyTranslate is the app I always wanted to build — one that doesn't just translate words on a screen, but lets you pick up the phone and have a real conversation with anyone, in any language."Key features of GalaxyTranslate Ultimate:• AI Telephone Translation & Assistant — make translated phone calls; subscribers receive 10 free minutes every month• Voice & Text Translation across 20+ languages• Photo & Screen Translation for signs, menus, and documents• Translate Keyboard that works inside any app• Live Transcription of conversations in real timeGalaxyTranslate Ultimate is available now on the App Store as a $7.99/month subscription with a 7-day free trial. The app is a direct evolution of the SpeechTrans Ultimate Assistant, and existing SpeechTrans users will receive it as a free update.About GalaxyTranslateGalaxyTranslate is an AI-powered translation platform designed to break down language barriers in travel, business, and healthcare — combining text, voice, photo, keyboard, and live phone-call translation in one app.About SpeechTransSpeechTrans is a pioneer in mobile speech translation. Its family of translation apps has accumulated more than 600,000 downloads on the App Store. GalaxyTranslate Ultimate represents the company's next generation of translation technology.GalaxyTranslate Media RelationsGalaxyTranslate+1 914-217-0658info@galaxytranslate.comgalaxytranslate.com

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