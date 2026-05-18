Bathroom Cocktail Hour Zerodori and Zerodori Mix Zerodori built-in framework

It immediately eliminate unpleasant odours by extracting them at the source.

ZERODORI REDEFINES COMFORT IN LUXURY HOSPITALITY BY ENHANCING THE 5-STAR HOTEL BATHROOM WITH AN INNOVATIVE SYSTEM FOR THE IMMEDIATE EXTRACTION OF UNPLEASANT ODOURS AT THE SOURCE” — Zero+Innovazione srl

CASTELLO DI GODEGO, TREVISO, ITALY, May 18, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Zerodori has become the essential solution for hoteliers and hotel groups seeking to enhance guests' comfort through an advanced bathroom technology that exceeds their expectations.By integrating Zerodori into their facilities, hospitality operators can benefit from a tangible competitive advantage in terms of sustainability, hygiene and overall service quality. For premium hospitality projects, particularly 5-star hotels undergoing construction or renovation, the adoption of the system represents a forward-looking choice aligned with contemporary standards of comfort and well-being. Zerodori completes the concept of a truly comfortable and healthy bathroom environment, where design and well-being converge seamlessly. Breathing is the most essential human function and Zerodori allows guests to enjoy the luxury of clean air within a high-end bathroom setting.This is further enhanced by Zerodori MIX, which extracts the excess steam generated during showering or bathing, in addition to unpleasant odours, ensuring optimal air quality and comfort throughout the bathroom space.The following features highlight the core characteristics and performance of the product, offering a clearer understanding of its design and functionality: Zerodori prevents microbes and bacteria from spreading in the environment through its advanced integrated system, designed for the targeted extraction of odours directly from the toilet bowl, as well as vapours generated by the shower or bathtub.- EUROPEAN PATENT: EP 2 089 584- Zerodori systems are CE certified, built according to ISO 9000 standards with ecological, recyclable, and self-extinguishing materials.- Zerodori systems comply with UNI 10339 standards.- Uniqueness: there is no system as advanced and unique as Zerodori in Europe. It was designed and produced for the first time in 2005 and has since been continually perfected up to today.- Made in Italy: Zerodori and Zerodori MIX embody Italian design, with all components, manufacturing processes and assembly entirely carried out in Italy.- Installation versatility: thanks to its original design, versatility, and compact dimensions, Zerodori is suitable for bathrooms with or without windows, in both public and private settings, and compatible with concealed cisterns of different types and manufacturers. It can be installed on masonry, drywall, and wooden walls, and is compatible with floor-mounted, wall-hung, and flush-to-wall toilets.- Connections: Zerodori can be integrated with CMV or AHU systems.- Installation process: quick, simple, and intuitive.- Automatic operation: fully automatic system start, stop, and management. The presence sensor, combined with the advanced electronic control board, enables automatic adjustment of extraction operating times by detecting user presence, preventing unnecessary or accidental activation.- Elimination of odours and vapours through the existing exhaust system (connected to the ventilation/vent stack), without the need for an additional dedicated duct.- High energy efficiency: significant reduction in energy consumption for heating in winter and cooling in summer, thanks to an innovative targeted indoor air extraction method. Zerodori and Zerodori MIX extract a controlled and targeted volume of air and vapour, resulting in a substantial reduction in energy consumption for heating and cooling across seasonal conditions up to approximately 12 times compared to traditional extraction systems.- Pre-assembled and factory-tested system for fast on-site installation, suitable for all wall types, sanitary fixtures, and concealed cistern systems of various types and manufacturers.- Technical consultancy for professionals during the system design phase.- No contact is required for device activation, ensuring prevention of bacterial spread in the bathroom environment and compliance with current antibacterial regulations.Zero+Innovazioni srl is a manufacturing company specialising in technological innovation, bringing together professionals with extensive experience in the mechanical, hydraulic, and electronic sectors. The company is headquartered in Castello di Godego, in the province of Treviso, Italy.For information requests, further details, or to initiate business relations, please contactFederica Finello (Italian / French / English / German)Mobile. +39.352 0177880Email: customer.relationship@zerodori.comZero+Innovazioni srlVia dell’Artigianato 18/A – 31030 Castello di Godego (TV) ItaliaTel. +39. 0423760037

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