Kashu Wallet Goes Live Businesses Can Now Instantly Convert Credit into Cash for Vendors, Payroll, Web3, and Beyond

SCOTTSDALE, AZ, UNITED STATES, May 18, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Kashu , the fintech platform redefining business finance, today officially launched its Kashu Wallet, giving companies the ability to turn available credit into instant cash for any purpose.With the new wallet, businesses can seamlessly send funds to bank accounts (covering 99%+ of U.S. banks), pay vendors and suppliers directly, fund payroll, move capital into Web3 wallets, or cover operational expenses all without delays, gatekeepers, or unnecessary fees. The wallet is in part built on Visa’s B2B acceptance and supplier enablement network, making credit truly liquid for the first time.“Credit should never feel like a limit, it should feel like cash in your pocket,” said Grey Friend, Founder and CEO of Kashu. “The Kashu Wallet removes every point of friction. Whether you need to pay a supplier today, cover payroll tomorrow, or move funds into digital assets, you now have one secure place to make it happen instantly.”The launch comes as businesses increasingly demand faster, more flexible capital movement.Kashu’s platform already connects credit cards to any business banking relationship, allowing users to move funds in seconds rather than waiting days or weeks or even months for traditional wires or loans.Some early users are reporting dramatic improvements in cash-flow velocity and supplier relationships thanks to the ability to pay directly from credit lines with the ease of a bank transfer.In a time where every day or week matters to businesses, it’s become a useful option for hundreds of businesses.The Kashu Wallet is available now to all approved business users at www.kashupay.com About KashuKashu is an independent financial technology platform that lets businesses access and move their available credit with ease. Powered by Visa’s B2B network, Kashu eliminates friction in supplier payments and gives companies real-time control over their capital. Kashu is not a bank. Money transmission services are provided by licensed partners.For more information, visit www.kashupay.com Media Contact:

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