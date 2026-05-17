On May 17, President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev made a phone call to President of the Republic of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev.

The head of state congratulated President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev on his birthday, wishing him robust health and continued success in his activities. President Ilham Aliyev also conveyed his wishes for lasting prosperity and progress to the brotherly people of Kazakhstan.

President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev expressed his gratitude for the attention and sincere congratulations.

During the phone conversation, the leaders hailed the successful development of friendly and brotherly relations between Azerbaijan and Kazakhstan and exchanged views on expanding cooperation across various fields.

The heads of state also fondly recalled the Informal Summit of the Heads of State of the Organization of Turkic States held on May 15 in the ancient city of Turkistan, emphasizing the significance of the event in strengthening solidarity and multilateral cooperation within the Turkic world.