RESTORE AMERICA’S MISSION® (RAM®) Endorses Scott Shellenberger for Baltimore County State's Attorney

Restore America's Mission Scott Shellenberger, Baltimore County State's Attorney

BALTIMORE, MD, UNITED STATES, May 20, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- RESTORE AMERICA’S MISSION (RAM) Endorses Scott Shellenberger for Re-Election as Baltimore County State's AttorneyRestore America’s Mission proudly announces its endorsement of Scott Shellenberger for re-election as Baltimore County State’s Attorney.At a time when communities across the nation continue to confront serious concerns surrounding violent crime and public safety, Baltimore County has benefited from experienced and steady prosecutorial leadership. Scott Shellenberger has established a record centered on enforcing the law, protecting victims, and ensuring accountability throughout the justice system.“Public safety remains one of the most essential responsibilities of government,” Restore America’s Mission stated. “Scott Shellenberger has demonstrated a consistent commitment to justice, accountability, and the protection of Baltimore County families.”Restore America’s Mission highlighted three major accomplishments that define Shellenberger’s tenure:Aggressive Prosecution of Violent CrimeUnder Shellenberger’s leadership, the Baltimore County State’s Attorney’s Office has maintained a firm and proactive posture against violent offenders. His office has prioritized the prosecution of repeat offenders, gun-related crimes, and serious felonies to help protect neighborhoods and preserve community safety.Commitment to Victims’ Rights and Public SafetyShellenberger’s office has emphasized support for victims by ensuring their voices are heard and their cases are pursued diligently. This focus on victims’ rights reinforces public trust in both law enforcement and the judicial process.Experienced Leadership and Law Enforcement CoordinationWith decades of prosecutorial experience, Shellenberger has worked closely with police agencies and investigators to build strong, effective cases that withstand courtroom scrutiny and produce meaningful accountability.Restore America’s Mission also emphasized the importance of proven leadership in a time when many jurisdictions are facing growing instability and public safety challenges.“While others have entered this race, they have not demonstrated the depth of prosecutorial experience, record of service, or sustained commitment to public safety that Scott Shellenberger brings to the office,” the organization stated. “This election calls for proven leadership grounded in real-world experience, not theory or inexperience.”The organization further noted that support for public safety must transcend partisan politics.“Our American system of government—anchored in a Constitutional Republic—requires us to place the safety and security of our communities above partisan division,” Restore America’s Mission stated. “Public safety is not a political preference; it is a foundational duty of governance tied directly to the protection of life, liberty, and the pursuit of happiness.”Restore America’s Mission concluded by affirming that its endorsement reflects a broader commitment to law, order, and responsible governance.“This endorsement crosses party lines by necessity, not convenience. Public safety is not partisan—it is foundational. It remains the first obligation of those entrusted with authority and the enduring expectation of the American people.”ABOUT RESTORE AMERICA’S MISSION(RAMRestore America’s Mission is a national civic movement dedicated to restoring and defending America’s constitutional republic through principled leadership, civic responsibility, and lawful action. Guided by faith, freedom, and the enduring principles of the United States Constitution, we unite Americans who believe in preserving liberty, strengthening communities, and securing the future of our nation.###

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