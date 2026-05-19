RESTORE AMERICA’S MISSION® (RAM®) Endorses Ivan Bates for Baltimore City State's Attorney

Restore America's Mission Ivan Bates, Baltimore City State's Attorney

BALTIMORE, MD, UNITED STATES, May 19, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- RESTORE AMERICA’S MISSION (RAM) Endorses Ivan Bates for Baltimore City State's AttorneyRestore America's mission founder Dave Wallace states "In a time when public safety remains a central concern for families across Maryland, Bates’ leadership is second to none as a serious, disciplined, and results-driven effort to restore law, order, and accountability in Baltimore City".“Ivan Bates has taken on one of the most challenging prosecutorial environments in America and has demonstrated a clear and unwavering commitment to enforcing the law and protecting the citizens of Baltimore,” said Wallace.Wallace pointed to measurable reductions in violent crime, supported by publicly available homicide tracking data.“According to Baltimore Sun homicide tracking, reported homicides declined from 348 in 2019 to 133 in 2025—a dramatic reduction that reflects a renewed focus on accountability, prosecution, and public safety.”WHY TOUGH LAW ENFORCEMENT MATTERS“When enforcement weakens, criminals exploit the gap—and innocent citizens pay the price. Baltimore has lived through that reality.”“Tough, consistent law enforcement is not about politics—it is about protecting families, restoring order, and making it clear that violent crime will not be tolerated.”“The lesson is simple: when prosecutors, police, and leadership work together to enforce the law—firmly and consistently—crime goes down. When they do not, crime rises.”Wallace emphasized that Bates has worked within the strict confines of Maryland law, while still pursuing aggressive enforcement against violent offenders and repeat criminals.“Leadership is proven not by rhetoric, but by results. Working within Maryland’s legal framework is no easy task, yet Ivan Bates has demonstrated that disciplined prosecution and focused enforcement can produce real, measurable improvements.”Wallace also recognized that this progress reflects a coordinated, collaborative effort across Baltimore City leadership, including the partnership between the State’s Attorney’s Office, the Baltimore Police Department.ABOUT RESTORE AMERICA’S MISSION(RAMRestore America’s Mission is a national civic movement dedicated to restoring and defending America’s constitutional republic through principled leadership, civic responsibility, and lawful action. Guided by faith, freedom, and the enduring principles of the United States Constitution, we unite Americans who believe in preserving liberty, strengthening communities, and securing the future of our nation.###

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