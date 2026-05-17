The US and UK Are Expanding Virtual Power Plant Markets Faster Than Operators Can Coordinate Them

NEW YORK CITY, NY, UNITED STATES, May 17, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Regulators in the United States and United Kingdom are accelerating the integration of distributed energy resources into electricity markets through new virtual power plant (VPP), demand flexibility, and distributed aggregation frameworks.In the United States, FERC Order 2222 formally opened wholesale electricity markets to distributed energy resource participation, while individual states are now moving toward more explicit implementation requirements and performance obligations.Virginia recently enacted legislation requiring Dominion Energy to establish a VPP tariff and pilot programme with defined performance metrics and grid service obligations.In the UK, Ofgem’s expansion of the Balancing Mechanism to include distributed energy aggregators, alongside wider grid connection reforms, is increasing the volume of distributed assets expected to participate in electricity markets and system balancing services.The Coordination ProblemArnowa said the commercial and regulatory frameworks supporting VPP participation are developing faster than the operational coordination capability required to manage distributed assets at scale.The challenge is no longer simply aggregating distributed energy resources, but coordinating heterogeneous portfolios of batteries, EV chargers, thermostats, solar systems, and flexible loads in real time across multiple grid services, market signals, and operating conditions. As distributed participation increases, utilities, aggregators, and market operators are facing growing operational complexity associated with forecasting, dispatch coordination, telemetry visibility, communication latency, and market performance compliance.The North American VPP market has expanded rapidly in recent years, but a substantial proportion of available distributed energy capacity remains outside coordinated dispatch environments.Arnowa said many first-generation aggregation models were not originally designed for continuous real-time orchestration across large portfolios of distributed assets operating under different communication standards, ownership models, and operational constraints.“Regulatory frameworks are increasingly moving beyond pilot programs toward measurable operational performance requirements,” said Vinod Tiwari, Senior Advisor -Energy Markets, Arnowa. “The challenge is no longer whether distributed assets can participate in grid operations. It is whether operators have sufficient real-time coordination capability, visibility, and operational intelligence to manage those assets reliably at scale.”Real-Time DER Coordination Is Becoming Infrastructure-CriticalArnowa said utilities, aggregators, flexibility providers, and distributed network operators are increasingly seeking operational intelligence platforms capable of supporting real-time coordination and dispatch across increasingly dynamic distributed energy environments.The company’s Arnowa AI assisted Analytics Platform combines real-time operational monitoring, distributed asset coordination, predictive analytics, anomaly detection, and operational reporting across distributed energy systems and flexibility portfolios.Arnowa said the platform is designed to support utility VPP programs, flexibility markets, embedded energy systems, and distributed asset portfolios where operational performance, response precision, and dispatch reliability are becoming increasingly commercially significant.The company operates across Australia, the USA, the UK, and international markets supporting utilities, infrastructure operators, industrial organisations, energy service providers, and distributed infrastructure environments managing increasingly complex operational energy systems.For more information, visit arnowa.com

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