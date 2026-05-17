Energy Networks Are Entering a US$900 Billion Infrastructure Era. Operational Intelligence Will Be Critical

PERTH, WA, AUSTRALIA, May 17, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Global electricity networks are entering a period of unprecedented expansion as utilities and infrastructure operators respond to accelerating renewable penetration, electrification, distributed energy growth, and increasing grid instability.Industry forecasts indicate global grid investment is expected to rise significantly over coming decades as electricity infrastructure modernises for the energy transition. What those investment projections often do not account for is the operational intelligence infrastructure required to manage increasingly distributed and dynamic energy systems in real time.Distribution networks originally engineered for one-way power flow are now managing bidirectional energy movement from rooftop solar, behind-the-meter batteries, EV charging infrastructure, and distributed demand response assets. As renewable penetration increases, operational issues including voltage instability, unplanned curtailment, feeder-level coordination failures, and reduced network visibility are becoming more common across energy systems globally.Many operators continue to rely on monitoring architectures designed for more centralised networks, while conventional SCADA and EMS environments may have limited visibility across increasingly distributed assets operating at the grid edge.The Operational Intelligence GapArnowa said the industry shift is no longer simply about collecting more operational data, but about interpreting and coordinating distributed infrastructure in real time.The company’s Arnowa Analytics Platform is designed for the operational layer between hardware-level asset infrastructure and enterprise-level management systems, where operational visibility gaps, coordination failures, and response delays increasingly emerge as network complexity grows.The platform combines real-time operational monitoring, AI-driven anomaly detection, predictive maintenance analytics, distributed energy coordination, and operational reporting within a single intelligence environment.Arnowa said many utilities and infrastructure operators are still managing distributed assets through fragmented monitoring systems, manually consolidated datasets, and delayed reporting environments that were not designed for dynamic and highly distributed energy networks.For operators managing renewable portfolios, embedded networks, commercial precincts, industrial energy systems, and behind-the-meter infrastructure, the time between a network event occurring and an operator having sufficient visibility to respond is becoming increasingly commercially and operationally significant.“The infrastructure investment is already underway globally. The harder challenge is whether operational systems can manage the complexity that comes with increasingly distributed energy networks,” said RM Dubey, Partner at Arnowa. “A network that becomes larger and more interconnected without corresponding improvements in operational intelligence may also become more operationally vulnerable. Utilities increasingly require continuous visibility, predictive analytics, and automated coordination capability across distributed infrastructure.”Operational Intelligence Beyond the Grid CoreArnowa said operational visibility and coordination challenges are increasingly emerging across embedded networks, commercial energy systems, industrial infrastructure, and distributed asset environments operating outside traditional utility control boundaries.The platform integrates operational monitoring, distributed asset coordination, anomaly detection, tenant energy management, and operational reporting within a unified environment designed for increasingly decentralised energy systems.Arnowa operates across Australia, the USA, the UK, and international markets supporting utilities, infrastructure operators, industrial organisations, energy service providers, and commercial energy environments managing increasingly complex distributed infrastructure systems.For more information, visit arnowa.com

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