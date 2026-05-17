CCR Enhances AI and Climate Risk Capabilities Across Its Technology Suite as Global Disclosure Demands Increase

PERTH, WA, AUSTRALIA, May 17, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Climate Change Response (CCR) is continuing to enhance the artificial intelligence, automation, and climate risk analytics capabilities across its broader CCR technology suite as organisations face increasing pressure to manage climate disclosure, assurance, and governance obligations across multiple jurisdictions.CCR said the operational complexity associated with climate reporting is increasing rapidly as organisations manage overlapping requirements across IFRS S2, ASRS, ESRS, UK SRS, California SB 253, TCFD-aligned reporting, and other emerging disclosure frameworks.The company said the primary challenge for many organisations is no longer strategic ambition, but operational execution.Collecting, validating, standardising, and analysing emissions and climate-related data across Scopes 1, 2, and 3 from multiple operational systems, suppliers, facilities, and reporting environments has become increasingly resource-intensive under mandatory disclosure and assurance requirements. CCR’s technology suite automates data ingestion from IoT sensors, ERP systems, utility platforms, supplier submissions, operational datasets, spreadsheets, APIs, and PDF documents, reducing the manual reporting burden associated with large-scale sustainability and climate disclosure programs.The system’s automated anomaly detection capability identifies inconsistent readings, missing supplier data, abnormal emissions values, and reporting irregularities in real time, enabling organisations to address data quality issues earlier in the reporting cycle rather than during final disclosure preparation.CCR said organisations are increasingly facing pressure from boards, investors, lenders, regulators, insurers, and assurance providers to improve the traceability, auditability, and operational integrity of climate-related disclosures and climate risk management practices.Integrated Physical and Transition Climate Risk IntelligenceCCR’s technology ecosystem also incorporates physical and transition climate risk analytics designed to support enterprise risk assessment, operational resilience analysis, and climate-related financial disclosure requirements.The platform supports physical climate risk modelling aligned with IPCC AR6 climate projections and downscaled CORDEX climate datasets, enabling asset- and portfolio-level analysis across hazards including flooding, heat stress, bushfire, drought, sea-level rise, cyclones, and extreme weather exposure.For transition risk analysis, the platform incorporates NGFS climate scenarios to support modelling of carbon pricing exposure, policy shifts, energy transition impacts, market disruption, technology transition pathways, and long-term financial resilience under multiple decarbonisation trajectories.CCR said integrating emissions management, climate risk analytics, operational monitoring, governance workflows, and sustainability reporting within a single technology environment is becoming increasingly important as disclosure expectations mature globally.The CCR technology suite supports end-to-end climate and sustainability management from organisational boundary definition, emissions accounting, and operational data integration through to climate risk assessment, transition planning, scenario modelling, decarbonisation tracking, disclosure reporting, and executive governance reporting.“The expectations around climate disclosure, assurance, and climate risk analysis are increasing significantly,” said Dr. Om Dubey, Managing Director, CCR.“Most organisations cannot manage those requirements efficiently through fragmented manual processes alone. Our continued platform enhancements are focused on improving operational visibility, data integrity, climate risk analysis, and reporting efficiency so organisations can make more informed strategic and operational decisions.”Supporting Multi-Jurisdiction Climate Governance and DisclosureCCR’s technology capabilities support organisations across Australia, the UK, USA, UAE, India, New Zealand, Malaysia, and Indonesia, including financial institutions, infrastructure operators, industrial organisations, utilities, government bodies, and listed corporates managing climate governance, disclosure, transition planning, climate risk, and sustainability reporting obligations.For more information, visit ccr.earth

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