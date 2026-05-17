UAE ESG Disclosure Requirements Are Driving a Shift Toward Formal Sustainability Reporting Across the Gulf

DUBAI, UNITED ARAB EMIRATES, May 17, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Expanded ESG disclosure requirements and sustainability reporting expectations introduced by the UAE’s Securities and Commodities Authority (SCA) and Abu Dhabi Global Market (ADGM) are increasing pressure on listed companies and financial institutions across the Gulf to strengthen climate reporting, governance, and disclosure capability.Combined with the UAE’s broader sustainability and energy transition agenda following COP28, the region is moving rapidly toward more structured and standards-aligned sustainability disclosure practices.Climate Change Response (CCR) has established operations in Dubai to support organisations across the UAE and broader GCC market navigating evolving climate reporting and ESG disclosure expectations.The SCA’s ESG disclosure guidelines apply to UAE-listed companies and establish reporting expectations aligned with international sustainability frameworks. ADGM has separately introduced sustainability disclosure requirements for financial institutions operating within its jurisdiction.For many organisations, the practical challenge is significant. Voluntary, narrative-based sustainability communications are increasingly insufficient against quantitative, framework-aligned disclosure expectations requiring emissions data, governance accountability, climate risk assessment, and structured reporting processes.Regional lenders, sovereign investors, and financial institutions are also increasing scrutiny around climate disclosures, governance maturity, and transition-related reporting capability.CCR’s Dubai office, based at IFZA Business Park in Silicon Oasis, supports organisations across climate risk assessment, Scope 1, 2, and 3 emissions accounting, climate scenario modelling, governance framework development, and disclosure reporting aligned with SCA, ADGM, IFRS S2, TCFD, GRI, and other major international frameworks.The company also supports organisations managing sustainability-linked finance disclosures as GCC capital markets continue expanding green finance and transition finance activity.Moving from Narrative to Quantitative DisclosureCCR said many organisations across the Gulf are now facing a substantial gap between existing sustainability communications and the level of structured disclosure increasingly expected by regulators, investors, financial institutions, and other stakeholders.Building compliant and credible sustainability disclosures increasingly requires emissions baselines, board-level governance oversight, climate scenario analysis, operational data systems, and reporting structures capable of supporting transparency and external verification.CCR’s advisory services and enterprise sustainability platforms are designed to support organisations through each stage of that transition, from initial materiality and gap assessment through to ongoing reporting and governance integration.Saudi Arabia’s Capital Market Authority has also introduced ESG disclosure guidance for listed entities, while related disclosure developments continue emerging across Oman, Qatar, and other GCC jurisdictions.For multinational organisations operating across the Gulf region, the regulatory environment is moving rapidly toward more standardised and increasingly formalised sustainability disclosure expectations.“The Gulf’s regulatory shift has happened faster than many organisations anticipated,” said Dr. Om Dubey, Managing Director, CCR. “SCA and ADGM disclosure requirements are creating a much higher expectation around governance, emissions transparency, climate risk assessment, and structured reporting capability. Many organisations are now recognising that sustainability reporting requires operational systems and governance infrastructure that did not previously exist internally.”Growing Regional Demand for Climate Governance CapabilityCCR’s UAE operations support organisations across the UAE, Saudi Arabia, Oman, and broader GCC markets, with advisory and technical capabilities spanning climate governance, sustainability reporting, climate risk management, decarbonisation strategy, and sustainability intelligence systems.CCR operates internationally across Australia, UK, USA, UAE, India, New Zealand, Malaysia, and Indonesia, supporting governments, financial institutions, infrastructure operators, industrial organisations, and corporates managing sustainability and climate disclosure obligations across multiple jurisdictions.For more information, visit CCR.Earth

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