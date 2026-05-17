Australia’s Mandatory Climate Reporting Has Begun and Assurance Requirements Are Catching Many Organisations Short

PERTH, WA, AUSTRALIA, May 17, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Australia’s mandatory climate reporting regime is now commencing for the country’s largest reporting entities, with obligations progressively extending to additional organisations through to 2027.For Climate Change Response (CCR), headquartered in Perth with operations nationally, the practical impact is already becoming visible. Many organisations are discovering that the assurance requirements attached to Australia’s new climate reporting standards demand a level of data rigour, governance control, and operational traceability that existing reporting processes were not designed to support.The Australian Sustainability Reporting Standards (ASRS), aligned with IFRS S2, require organisations to disclose climate-related financial risks, governance arrangements, scenario resilience, and Scope 1, 2, and 3 emissions data.Unlike earlier voluntary reporting frameworks, ASRS disclosures are increasingly subject to assurance requirements, meaning organisations must maintain consistent, traceable, and well-documented underlying data capable of supporting external verification and assurance processes.The regime is also increasing board-level scrutiny around governance controls, financially material climate risks, and the integrity of climate-related disclosures.CCR supports organisations across materiality assessment, governance framework development, climate risk assessment, platform implementation, assurance readiness, and ongoing sustainability reporting obligations.The company has provided sustainability and climate advisory services across Australia for more than two decades, supporting organisations across local government, utilities, mining, manufacturing, infrastructure, retail, property, and corporate sectors.Assurance Readiness Is Becoming the Critical ThresholdCCR said many organisations are finding that legacy reporting processes built around spreadsheets, disconnected systems, consolidated-only reporting, and inconsistent data methodologies are insufficient to support assurance-ready climate disclosures.The company’s CCR Intelligence Platform provides automated data collection, Scope 1, 2, and 3 emissions tracking, governance workflows, audit trails, and structured reporting outputs designed to support external assurance requirements under ASRS and the GHG Protocol.The platform integrates with existing ERP and business systems and supports disclosure alignment across ASRS, NGERS, GRI, TCFD, and other major sustainability reporting frameworks, enabling organisations to manage multiple reporting obligations through a centralised and traceable data environment.“The assurance requirement changes the nature of climate reporting significantly,” said Dr. Om Dubey, Managing Director, CCR.“Reported disclosures increasingly need to be traceable back to source data, supported by governance controls and a documented chain of custody that independent auditors can verify. That is not simply a reporting challenge. It is an operational and systems challenge that requires a very different level of infrastructure maturity.”Growing Operational and Governance PressureCCR said organisations that delay investment in assurance-ready sustainability reporting systems may face increasing operational, governance, and compliance pressure as Australia’s climate disclosure regime continues to mature.CCR’s Australian client base spans mining, energy, utilities, manufacturing, infrastructure, and the government sector.CCR also supports multiple public sector procurement frameworks nationally. CCR operates internationally across Australia, the UK, USA, UAE, India, New Zealand, Malaysia, and Indonesia, supporting governments, financial institutions, infrastructure operators, industrial organisations, and corporates on climate governance, sustainability reporting, climate risk management, decarbonisation strategy, and sustainability intelligence initiatives.For more information, visit ccr.earth

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