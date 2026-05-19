Royal Toast Cartoons Workshop Explores How to Help Neurodivergent Kids Gain Confidence, Skills, and Self-Understanding

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Producer Sharon Tosten of Royal Toast Films will discuss how the right kind of media supports neurodivergent children in a live online workshop by Nancy Fulton

The right stories and characters can give neurodivergent children a way to understand themselves, practice new skills, and feel less alone.” — Nancy Fulton

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, May 19, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Nancy Fulton Meetups will host “Royal Toast Cartoons for Neurodivergent Children,” a live online workshop featuring producer Sharon Tosten of Royal Toast Films. The event will explore how thoughtfully created cartoons can help neurodivergent children recognize their strengths, build confidence, practice self-control, and feel more understood by the world around them. For full details visit www.nancyfultonmeetups.com The workshop is designed for parents of neurodivergent children, educators, creatives, children’s media producers, and anyone interested in how supportive media can help children thrive.Sharon Tosten, founder of AmeriKick Martial Arts, brings decades of experience helping children develop confidence, self-discipline, and practical life skills through martial arts education, storytelling, and children’s entertainment. Through Royal Toast Films, she creates cartoons and characters intended to encourage children who may see, feel, and process the world differently.“Children’s media can do more than entertain,” said Nancy Fulton, founder of Nancy Fulton Meetups. “The right stories and characters can give children a way to understand themselves, practice new skills, and feel less alone. Sharon’s work is especially meaningful for families looking for gentle, engaging tools to support neurodivergent kids.”During the workshop, attendees will learn how cartoons can help neurodivergent children see themselves and their experiences more clearly, which story and character elements children may recognize and respond to, and how parents and producers can use media to encourage growth without overwhelming or triggering children.The event will also address what parents, educators, and creators can do after children watch supportive media so that the lessons, confidence, and emotional insights continue beyond the screen.This event is sponsored by Mentorshop .com. -- "We help people...help people."About Sharon Tosten and Royal Toast FilmsSharon Tosten is a children’s content creator and producer whose work focuses on helping children build confidence, creativity, self-discipline, and emotional resilience. Through Royal Toast Films, she develops cartoons and stories designed to support children and families, including neurodivergent children who benefit from media that reflects their experiences and encourages their strengths. Learn more at: https:// www.theroyaltoast.com About Nancy Fulton MeetupsNancy Fulton Meetups produces live online workshops for writers, filmmakers, producers, authors, podcasters, entrepreneurs, and creative professionals. The organization hosts practical educational events designed to help creators develop, fund, produce, market, and distribute meaningful media projects. Learn more at: NancyFultonMeetups.comMedia ContactNancy FultonNancy Fulton MeetupsEmail: nancy@nancyfultonmeetups.comWebsite: https://www.nancyfultonmeetups.com

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