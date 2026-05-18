Artius Global Group LTD announces Ridge Sampson as newest addition to already stacked roster of XIRs

Rebounding from controversy, Artius Global Group LTD’s momentum is unstoppable as XIR team grows.

AUSTIN, TX, UNITED STATES, May 18, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Dr. Michael Frederick Marcotte announces the epic addition of Ridge Sampson as GP to Artius Global Group LTD’s already stacked roster of XIRs.Dr. Michael Frederick Marcotte announced today the addition of Ridge Sampson as GP to Artius Global Group LTD, further strengthening the organization’s leadership, governance, internationally renowned expertise and strategic executional capacity.Dr. Marcotte, CEO and Chairman of Artius Global Group LTD, and serving as CEO and Chairman of portfolio company artius.iD, reaffirmed his commitment to protecting the company’s intellectual property , business interests, shareholders, partners, and global reputation through recent successful legal actions and partner expansion.A portfolio company within the Artius ecosystem, artius.iD’s intellectual property is a behemoth in the cybersecurity industry and is owned and operated by Dr. Marcotte, JD., and under his leadership, the company continues to advance its mission in trusted identity, digital sovereignty, and secure verification infrastructure.“Artius Global Group is moving forward with strength, discipline, and absolute resolve, while we continue to protect our companies, our intellectual property across them, and our stakeholders from misconduct, fraud, unlawful interference, and any attempt to corrupt or manipulate those close to me.” said Dr. Marcotte. “The addition of Ridge Sampson brings further alignment to our leadership structure as we bring the best and brightest to our portfolio.”Dr. Marcotte further stated that Artius Global Group and artius.iD are supported by a broad legal, advisory, and investigative network. The companies are actively reviewing all available civil, regulatory, and criminal remedies against individuals and entities alleged to have engaged in fraudulent conduct, interference, misrepresentation, intimidation, or other actions harmful to the Artius enterprise. The lightspeed growth of the stacked roster is proof of the success of such endeavors.In recent events, there have been matters under review including allegations involving an individual known as “Peter,” and claims against him where he allegedly attempted to induce a close personal relationship of Dr. Marcotte to commit a crime against him. These allegations are being treated with the seriousness they deserve and will be referred, where appropriate, to legal counsel, local and federal investigators in appropriate jurisdictions, including all relevant authorities.“Fraudulent actors should understand clearly; we will not be intimidated, delayed, corrupted, or distracted,” Marcotte said. “Anyone who attempts to drag innocent people into unlawful conduct, interfere with our companies, or attack those close to me will face their rightful legal consequence. I have faith that justice will be served.”Dr. Marcotte also confirmed that matters involving others including the individual known as “Jed” are under legal and investigative review, including potential cross-border remedies where applicable and lawful. The company will defer to the appropriate legal authorities and formal processes regarding any enforcement, or prosecutorial action. These statements are under legal review and represent neither slander nor libel.“Justice is not rhetoric,” Marcotte added. “Justice is process, evidence, persistence, and consequence. We intend to see that process through.”Artius Global Group LTD will continue to expand its leadership team, protect its intellectual property, and pursue its global mission to grow its portfolio and its ongoing success through hand selected XIRs, with discipline, and strategic clarity.About Artius Global Group LTDArtius Global Group LTD is a strategic holding and operating group focused on technology, identity, cybersecurity, digital trust, food security (which represents national security) and global enterprise resilience.About artius.iDartius.iD is a trusted identity and verification company focused on secure digital identity, fraud prevention, and the protection of individual and enterprise digital sovereignty.Media Contact:Artius Global Group LTDAustin, Texas[catch-all@artiusglobalgroup.com]

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