Solo Filmmaker Releases Teaser for "God-Man," a Faith-Driven Superhero Feature Inspired by True Stories

An original feature by Simeon Ivanov — a broken father who finds God and a mission — releases its teaser ahead of a planned 2027 debut.

Most superheroes have no wife, no children, nothing to lose but themselves. That's not strength. The hardest thing a man can protect is the people who can actually lose him.” — Simeon Ivanov

AUSTIN, TX, UNITED STATES, May 18, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Filmmaker Simeon Ivanov has released the official teaser for "God-Man," a two-hour faith-driven superhero feature, inspired by true stories, written by Simeon and brought to the screen using AI tools for its visuals and music — produced without a studio, a production crew, or outside financing over roughly two years. "God-Man" follows Simon, a thirty-two-year-old father in a near-future Los Angeles. He is a good man worn thin — a man who keeps stopping to help strangers while the world falls apart around him. After a night that takes everything from him, at his lowest point, he hears God's voice. What follows is not the story of a man given powers, but of a man learning to reconnect and what that connection might cost."God-Man" inverts the premise of the genre. When Simon asks God for powers, he is told there are none coming — that being human is "super enough," and that what he is missing is not strength but connection. The film's hero never becomes invulnerable. He becomes reconnected. It is an action film whose real argument is that the extraordinary thing was always the ordinary human being.The film also takes deliberate aim at what its hero is willing to lose. Most modern superheroes are unattached — no spouse, no children, nothing at stake but their own lives. "God-Man" makes the opposite choice. Its hero is a husband and father, and the film's hardest question is not whether he will sacrifice himself for strangers, but whether he can stop neglecting the people who actually depend on him. The story argues that the truer, harder test is not a man's willingness to die for people he'll never meet, but what it costs to fight for them when he has a wife and children who can lose him — a message Ivanov says is aimed squarely at the next generation of young men.The screenplay and story are Ivanov's, written the way scripts have always been written. AI-assisted image, video, and audio tools were used to produce the film's visuals and score in place of a traditional pipeline of specialized departments. The narrative and creative decisions were human; the tools accelerated execution, not authorship.The production itself reflects how far that acceleration now reaches. One veteran studio animator, asked how long an animated character creation used to take before these tools, said about two months with a team of two people. With AI, he reported producing comparable work in under a minute. "God-Man" applies that compression to an entire independent feature."God-Man" is in pre-release, with a full debut planned for 2027. The teaser and project updates are available at the film's official website About: "God-Man" is an independent feature film written by Simeon Ivanov, produced with AI tools by a solo filmmaker based in Texas. Media inquiries via the contact information below.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.