Emersoft Partners with Gardners to Bring Shopify, POS, and TikTok Shop-Ready Bookstore Commerce to UK Booksellers

At Gardners, through our partnership with Emersoft, we are focused on enabling booksellers access the ever-growing digital marketplace more easily.” — Nigel Wyman, Chief Sales Officer, Gardners.

LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, May 17, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Emersoft Partners with Gardners to Bring Shopify, POS, and TikTok Shop-Ready Bookstore Commerce to UK BooksellersUpcoming Gardners integration will help UK booksellers connect catalogue data, availability, ecommerce, Shopify POS-connected operations, and now with the added benefits of TikTok Shop access through one integrated system.Emersoft, the team behind the Emersoft Books Shopify App, today announced an upcoming partnership with Gardners. The collaboration will enable UK booksellers to access Gardners’ catalogue data and availability through Emersoft’s platform, delivering a modern, Shopify-native way to automate ecommerce, POS-connected bookstore operations, and more from one integrated system.After successfully serving more than 100 booksellers in the United States, Emersoft is preparing to bring its Shopify-native bookstore infrastructure to the UK market. Set to be available in early June 2026, the Gardners and Emersoft Books App integration will help UK booksellers connect their Shopify stores to Gardners catalogue and availability data, support ecommerce and Shopify POS-connected operations, and tap into TikTok Shop through Shopify’s native sales channel capabilities.For independent booksellers, the integration is designed to reduce the manual work that often sits between running a physical bookstore and selling online. Catalogue data, product availability, ecommerce listings, customer orders, and POS-connected workflows should not have to live in disconnected systems. With the upcoming Gardners integration, UK booksellers will have a clearer path to operate through Shopify while keeping more sales in their own store.“After working with more than 100 booksellers in the US, we have seen the same pattern again and again: booksellers want modern ecommerce, stronger catalogue access, and fewer disconnected systems,” said Marcin Ruman, Founder, Emersoft.“Partnering with Gardners gives UK booksellers a practical path to run catalogue data, availability, Shopify ecommerce, POS-connected workflows, and TikTok Shop selling through one connected ecosystem. The goal is simple: help booksellers say yes to more customers and keep more sales in their own store,” said Pawel Marciniuk, Co-Founder & CTO, Emersoft.“At Gardners, through our partnership with Emersoft, we are focused on enabling booksellers access the ever-growing digital marketplace more easily. By making our data and availability accessible through modern platforms and accessing our fast & efficient CDF service, we aim to support retailers in expanding their reach, improving efficiency, and continuing to thrive both in-store and online,” said Nigel Wyman, Chief Sales Officer, Gardners.The Emersoft Books Shopify App helps bookstores manage catalogue data, import titles, automate fulfilment workflows, handle pre-orders, enrich product metadata, and connect online selling with broader bookstore operations inside Shopify. The product is built for bookstores, authors, publishers, and book-focused creators who need a direct-to-reader commerce system without building custom infrastructure themselves.The upcoming Gardners integration expands that model for the UK market by connecting domestic UK catalogue and availability data into Emersoft’s Shopify-native bookstore system. For omnichannel booksellers, this creates a stronger operational bridge between online storefronts, physical retail, Shopify POS, and emerging sales channels like TikTok Shop.“This collaboration is just getting started,” added Marcin Ruman. “We are excited for what is ahead and for the role this can play in helping UK booksellers modernise without losing the independence, customer relationships, and community presence that make their stores matter.”The Gardners integration is expected to be available in early June 2026, with onboarding details and launch information to be shared directly with UK booksellers ahead of release.About EmersoftEmersoft builds Shopify-native commerce infrastructure for bookstores, authors, publishers, and book-focused creators. The Emersoft Books Shopify App helps merchants manage catalogue ue data, import titles, automate fulfilment workflows, support pre-orders, enrich product metadata, and connect online selling with broader bookstore operations inside Shopify. Emersoft is also a Certified Shopify Partner, offering Shopify design, development, onboarding, and technical support for merchants building or expanding their bookstore on Shopify. Learn more at emersoft.co.About GardnersGardners Books is one of the world’s leading book wholesalers & Distributors of English Language books, enabling book sellers worldwide instance access to over 500,000 in stock titles for fast efficient delivery. With a broad range of in-stock titles, fast and reliable distribution, and a focus on supporting booksellers, Gardners provides a one-stop supply solution across print, digital integration, and direct-to-consumer fulfilment services.Media Contact:Marcin Ruman marcin@emersoft.coEmersoft LLC — St. Petersburg, FLUnited StatesNikki Daigneaultnikki.daigneault@gardners.comGardners Books LtdUnited Kingdom

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