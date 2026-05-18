Kyle Little for Congress Launches Grassroots Movement to Put Working Families First in New Jersey

KYLELITTLECONGRESS

Congressional candidate Kyle Little is building a people-powered movement focused on economic empowerment, healthcare access, and community investment

PLAINFIELD, NJ, UNITED STATES, May 18, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Kyle Little for Congress Launches Grassroots Movement to Put Working Families First in New JerseyCongressional candidate Kyle Little is gaining momentum across New Jersey with a grassroots campaign centered on one core message: The People Deserve to Be Seen.Little, a small business owner, adjunct professor, and longtime community advocate, says he entered the race to challenge a political system that too often favors insiders and large fundraising operations over everyday residents.“Money should not decide democracy,” said Kyle Little. “I should not have to raise hundreds of thousands of dollars just to be seen, heard, or treated fairly. The people deserve leadership from someone who understands what families are facing every day.”The campaign focuses on issues affecting working families, including:Economic empowermentCommunity investmentSupport for Black and Latino-owned businessesYouth opportunityEducational advancementHealthcare accessHousing affordabilitySmall business growthA cornerstone of the campaign is Little’s vision to help build a modern “Black Wall Street” model that promotes ownership, entrepreneurship, and long-term investment in underserved communities across New Jersey.“Economic growth should benefit the people who already live in these neighborhoods,” Little said. “Communities deserve ownership, opportunity, and long-term stability.”The campaign’s promotional video and statewide canvassing tour are generating conversations in Plainfield, North Brunswick, Princeton, Trenton, and Somerset County as volunteers connect directly with voters.Official Canvassing TourNorth Brunswick — Saturday, May 9 | 12:00 PM to 5:00 PMPrinceton — Saturday, May 16 | 12:00 PM to 4:00 PMPrinceton — Sunday, May 17 | 11:00 AM to 3:00 PMTrenton — Saturday, May 23 | 9:00 AM to 1:00 PMTrenton and Somerset — Sunday, May 25 | 12:00 PM to 5:00 PMResidents attending these events can discuss:Economic inequalityHousing affordabilityHealthcare accessEducation investmentSmall business supportYouth opportunitiesNeighborhood revitalizationSupporters describe the campaign as “a movement focused on making everyday people visible again.”The campaign is currently seeking television appearances, radio interviews, podcast features, policy forums, and statewide media coverage.With the New Jersey primary election approaching, voters are encouraged to register, participate, and make their voices heard.“The mission is simple,” Little said. “Meet the people directly instead of hiding behind politics.”For more information, follow the campaign on Instagram at @kylelittleforcongress.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.