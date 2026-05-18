Underground Donut Tour Launches First New Mexico Tour in Santa Fe Featuring Churros, Biscochitos & More

The Plaza in Santa Fe and some sweet treats Delicious macarons you'll sample on the tour Some of the fun sites and experiences on the tour Delicious biscochitos - the official cookie of New Mexico Some of the amazing sites you'll see on the tour

We love creating experiences that bring people together!” — Jeff Woelker

SANTA FE, NM, UNITED STATES, May 18, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Underground Donut Tour , the world’s largest donut-focused walking tour, is thrilled to announce the launch of its newest experience: the Santa Fe Churros, Biscochitos & Sweet Treats Walking Tour. This exciting new offering marks the company’s first-ever tour in New Mexico and introduces guests to the rich culinary traditions, vibrant culture, and historic charm of Santa Fe through some of the city’s most delicious sweet treats.Operating in 29 cities globally across the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, and Ireland, the Underground Donut Tour has become known for combining outstanding food experiences with entertaining storytelling, local history, architecture, and neighborhood exploration. The Santa Fe tour continues that tradition while embracing the distinctive Southwestern flavors and atmosphere that make the city one of the most unique destinations in the world.Guests on the Santa Fe Churros, Biscochitos & Sweet Treats Walking Tour will stroll through the heart of historic downtown Santa Fe while sampling a variety of local favorites including freshly made churros, traditional biscochitos, artisan pastries, coffee, and other regional specialties. Along the route, guests will explore the city’s adobe-lined streets, colorful plazas, historic landmarks, and artistic culture while learning how Native American, Spanish, and Mexican influences helped shape Santa Fe’s celebrated culinary scene.“Santa Fe has been on our wish list for a long time,” said Jeff Woelker, founder of Underground Donut Tour. “The city offers such an incredible combination of history, culture, architecture, art, and food. From the moment you walk through downtown, you can feel how unique and special the city is. We’re excited to bring our style of food tour to New Mexico and introduce guests to some truly amazing local treats and stories.”The new experience was designed to appeal to both visitors and locals looking to experience Santa Fe on a fun, engaging, and family-friendly tour . Similar to the company’s other highly rated tours, guests can expect a relaxed walking experience filled with entertaining stories, hidden gems, beautiful scenery, and plenty of opportunities to enjoy incredible food along the way.The launch of the Santa Fe tour represents another major milestone for Underground Donut Tour as the company continues its rapid expansion into new markets and culinary destinations. Over the past several years, the company has launched tours in cities throughout North America and Europe while earning more than 10,000 five-star reviews and recognition from major travel platforms including TripAdvisor’s Travelers’ Choice awards.In addition to public walking tours, the Santa Fe experience will also offer private tours, corporate outings, team-building events, student groups, birthday celebrations, and custom experiences for guests looking to explore the city in a more personalized way.“We love creating experiences that bring people together,” added Woelker. “Whether you’re visiting Santa Fe for the first time or you’ve lived there for years, we think this tour offers a fresh and memorable way to experience the city. Great food has a way of connecting people, and Santa Fe has an incredible story to tell through its cuisine and culture.”Tickets for the Santa Fe Churros, Biscochitos & Sweet Treats Walking Tour are available now.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.