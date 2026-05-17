Dallas Communication Expert Helps Over 2,000 Entrepreneurs Master Networking and the Elevator Pitch
Kevin D. Williams, Communication Strategist and Certified World Class Speaking Coach, delivering a keynote on the science of networking and the perfect elevator pitch.
Kevin D. Williams, bestselling author of Unlocking Opportunities, the networking and elevator pitch playbook trusted by Bank of America, Chick-fil-A, and over 2,000 entrepreneurs nationwide.
Unlocking Opportunities gives professionals the science of networking and the perfect elevator pitch
DALLAS, TX, UNITED STATES, May 17, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Most professionals walk into networking events and wing
it. They collect business cards and wonder why nothing
converts. Dallas-based Communication Strategist and
Certified World Class Speaking Coach Kevin D. Williams
wrote Unlocking Opportunities: The Ultimate Guide to
Excelling at Networking Events and Crafting the Perfect
Elevator Pitch to solve that problem permanently.
Since its release, the communication frameworks inside
this book have powered workshops and training sessions
for Bank of America, Spectrum Reach, the Dallas Black
Chamber of Commerce, the Collin County Black Chamber
of Commerce, the Rockwall Chamber of Commerce, and
Chick-fil-A — helping over 2,000 professionals generate
thousands of dollars in new business from rooms they
were already in.
"Networking is a science. Your elevator pitch is a
science," said Williams. "And when you don't understand
the science, you're not networking — you're just showing
up and hoping. This book changes that."
Unlocking Opportunities takes readers through the
complete science of professional networking and personal
branding, including how to walk into any room with a
clear game plan, how to craft an elevator pitch that makes
people lean in, how to build rapport that turns first
introductions into lasting business relationships, and
how to use the P.I.T.C.H. Framework — Precise, Impact,
Target, Clear, Hook — to deliver a pitch that opens
real doors.
Williams' approach to communication was forged through
deeply personal experience. A letter from his daughter
Kylar, written between the ages of 6 and 10, telling him
she felt unseen, led Williams to seek professional help
and invest in communication tools. That transformation
became a professional mission that now reaches thousands
through his books, workshops, and keynote stages.
"Every principle in this book was first proven in my
personal life before I ever taught it professionally."
said Williams. "Communication is the foundation of
every relationship — personal and professional."
Autographed copies and bulk orders for organizations,
corporate teams, real estate firms, sales associations,
And business expos are available at teamvisionmedia.com.
In-person and virtual workshops based on the book's
Frameworks are also available for organizations ready
to give their teams a real communication advantage.
About Kevin D. Williams and Team Vision Media:
Kevin D. Williams is a Dallas-based Communication
Strategist, Certified World Class Speaking Coach, and
bestselling author. He is the founder of Team Vision
Media is a professional development and communication
training company. He is also the author of Clarity in
Care: How Clear Communication Builds Trust, Improves
Outcomes and Strengthens Patient Relationships.
Kevin D Williams
TEAM VISION LLC
+1 501-952-4331
support@teamvisionmedia.com
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