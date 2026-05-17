Dallas Communication Expert Helps Over 2,000 Entrepreneurs Master Networking and the Elevator Pitch

Kevin D. Williams, Communication Strategist and Certified World Class Speaking Coach, delivering a keynote on the science of networking and the perfect elevator pitch. Kevin D. Williams, bestselling author of Unlocking Opportunities, the networking and elevator pitch playbook trusted by Bank of America, Chick-fil-A, and over 2,000 entrepreneurs nationwide. Kevin D. Williams — Communication Strategist, Certified World Class Speaking Coach, and bestselling author of Unlocking Opportunities, based in Dallas, Texas.

Unlocking Opportunities gives professionals the science of networking and the perfect elevator pitch

Business cards don't create currency. Effective communication does. This book gives Every professional the strategy they were never taught.” — Kevin D. Williams, Communication Strategist

DALLAS, TX, UNITED STATES, May 17, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Most professionals walk into networking events and wing

it. They collect business cards and wonder why nothing

converts. Dallas-based Communication Strategist and

Certified World Class Speaking Coach Kevin D. Williams

wrote Unlocking Opportunities: The Ultimate Guide to

Excelling at Networking Events and Crafting the Perfect

Elevator Pitch to solve that problem permanently.

Since its release, the communication frameworks inside

this book have powered workshops and training sessions

for Bank of America, Spectrum Reach, the Dallas Black

Chamber of Commerce, the Collin County Black Chamber

of Commerce, the Rockwall Chamber of Commerce, and

Chick-fil-A — helping over 2,000 professionals generate

thousands of dollars in new business from rooms they

were already in.

"Networking is a science. Your elevator pitch is a

science," said Williams. "And when you don't understand

the science, you're not networking — you're just showing

up and hoping. This book changes that."

Unlocking Opportunities takes readers through the

complete science of professional networking and personal

branding, including how to walk into any room with a

clear game plan, how to craft an elevator pitch that makes

people lean in, how to build rapport that turns first

introductions into lasting business relationships, and

how to use the P.I.T.C.H. Framework — Precise, Impact,

Target, Clear, Hook — to deliver a pitch that opens

real doors.

Williams' approach to communication was forged through

deeply personal experience. A letter from his daughter

Kylar, written between the ages of 6 and 10, telling him

she felt unseen, led Williams to seek professional help

and invest in communication tools. That transformation

became a professional mission that now reaches thousands

through his books, workshops, and keynote stages.

"Every principle in this book was first proven in my

personal life before I ever taught it professionally."

said Williams. "Communication is the foundation of

every relationship — personal and professional."

Autographed copies and bulk orders for organizations,

corporate teams, real estate firms, sales associations,

And business expos are available at teamvisionmedia.com.

In-person and virtual workshops based on the book's

Frameworks are also available for organizations ready

to give their teams a real communication advantage.

About Kevin D. Williams and Team Vision Media:

Kevin D. Williams is a Dallas-based Communication

Strategist, Certified World Class Speaking Coach, and

bestselling author. He is the founder of Team Vision

Media is a professional development and communication

training company. He is also the author of Clarity in

Care: How Clear Communication Builds Trust, Improves

Outcomes and Strengthens Patient Relationships.

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