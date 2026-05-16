Western Cape Government provides update on flood response and recovery efforts

Anton Bredell, Western Cape minister for Local Government, Environmental Affairs and Development Planning today said progress has been made in recovery and mopping up operations across the province after the recent severe weather. Major national routes, including the N1 and N2, are now reopened and functioning close to normal capacity. However, restoration efforts remain ongoing, particularly in areas affected by infrastructure damage, electricity outages, and displacement of communities.

Electricity restoration remains a key focus area, with approximately 62% of affected areas now reconnected. Eskom teams are actively working to restore supply in the Cape Winelands and Theewaterskloof areas, where high-voltage infrastructure sustained significant damage.

Humanitarian relief efforts continue across the province, with thousands of residents receiving assistance. This includes the provision of food parcels, cooked meals, water, blankets, and hygiene supplies. Shelters remain operational in several districts, supporting displaced individuals and families.

The Government acknowledges the challenges still faced by affected communities, particularly regarding access to clean drinking water, electricity, and safe shelter. Municipalities and disaster response teams are working closely with partners, including NGOs and community organisations, to address these needs.

While conditions are expected to remain stable over the weekend, the South African Weather Service has indicated the possibility of another weather system developing early next week, with rainfall expected primarily in the Overberg and Garden Route regions. Authorities are closely monitoring developments and preparedness measures are being strengthened.

On Monday, Premier Alan Winde and Minister Anton Bredell will conduct an aerial assessment of affected areas, followed by a formal briefing and media engagement. This will inform further decisions regarding recovery, reconstruction, and funding support.

Residents are encouraged to remain vigilant, adhere to official advisories, and make use of available support services.

The Western Cape Government remains committed to ensuring that all affected communities receive the necessary support as recovery efforts continue.

Enquiries:

Spokesperson for Minister Anton Bredell

Wouter Kriel

Cell: 079 694 3085

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