Deputy President Paul Mashatile attends the funeral of former President of Botswana, 16 May
Deputy President Paul Mashatile will on Saturday, 16 May 2026, on behalf of President Cyril Ramaphosa, the Government and the people of South Africa, attend the State Funeral of the late former President of the Republic of Botswana, His Excellency Festus Gontebanye Mogae.
Former President Mogae passed away last week at the age of 86.
President Ramaphosa has conveyed his condolences on behalf of South Africa to former First Lady Her Excellency Mrs Barbara Gemma Mogae, the bereaved family, President Duma Gideon Boko and the people of Botswana.
Details of the funeral are as follows:
Date: Saturday, 16 May 2026
Time: 05h00
Venue: University of Botswana, Gaborone.
Enquiries:
Acting Spokesperson to the Deputy President
Mr Keith Khoza
Cell: 066 195 8840
#GovZAUpdates
Legal Disclaimer:
EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.