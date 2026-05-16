Deputy President Paul Mashatile attends the funeral of former President of Botswana, 16 May

Deputy President Paul Mashatile will on Saturday, 16 May 2026, on behalf of President Cyril Ramaphosa, the Government and the people of South Africa, attend the State Funeral of the late former President of the Republic of Botswana, His Excellency Festus Gontebanye Mogae.

Former President Mogae passed away last week at the age of 86.

President Ramaphosa has conveyed his condolences on behalf of South Africa to former First Lady Her Excellency Mrs Barbara Gemma Mogae, the bereaved family, President Duma Gideon Boko and the people of Botswana.

Details of the funeral are as follows:

Date: Saturday, 16 May 2026

Time: 05h00

Venue: University of Botswana, Gaborone.

Enquiries:

Acting Spokesperson to the Deputy President

Mr Keith Khoza

Cell: 066 195 8840

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