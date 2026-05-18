Schylling Shares NeeDoh Safety and Retail Guidance Amid High Demand

A blue NeeDoh Nice Cube sensory toy shown in hand.

The company outlines what NeeDoh toys are, what materials are used, where to find authentic products, and how to use them safely.

When that first sample came, that was the moment we knew we were going to go all in in the sensory category. It just was an instantaneous feeling.” — Paul Weingard

NORTH ANDOVER, MA, MA, UNITED STATES, May 18, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Schylling , the toy company behind NeeDoh , shared updated consumer guidance on NeeDoh product safety, materials and retail availability as demand for the sensory toy line remains high across the United States.NeeDoh has grown from a single squishy stress-ball-style toy into a broad sensory product line that includes the original Groovy Glob, Nice Cube, Dream Drop, Snowball Crunch, Fuzz Ball and other shapes, textures and sizes. The brand is designed for tactile play, fidgeting and everyday sensory use at home, school, work and while traveling.Paul Weingard, CEO of Schylling, has described NeeDoh toys as “handheld, fun to play with sensory products.” The products are made to be squeezed, stretched, smushed and played with, then return to shape during regular use.“Once you pick them up, you just don’t want to put them down,” Weingard said.Schylling is issuing the guidance as consumer interest in NeeDoh continues to grow through toy retailers, social media, collector communities and word-of-mouth recommendations from families, students, teachers and adults who use fidget-style toys during daily routines.The Schylling's website currently notes that demand for NeeDoh is exceptionally high and that Schylling is taking a short pause on new orders through its own site. During that pause, consumers can continue looking for NeeDoh products through local toy and gift stores and other trusted retail partners.Schylling is also reminding consumers to buy from reliable sources and to check packaging carefully. Authentic NeeDoh products are sold through Schylling, independent toy and gift stores, and select online and national retailers. Consumers should be cautious with unfamiliar websites, copied product photos, unusual packaging, suspiciously low prices or marketplace listings that claim rare stock at extreme markups.NeeDoh products use different fillings depending on the specific toy and sensory effect. Many clear NeeDoh products, including Nice Cube and Dream Drop, use maltose sugar, also described as food-grade sugar, to create a clear, firm squeeze. The original NeeDoh uses PVA, a common non-toxic material also found in household products such as white glue. Snowball Crunch uses cornstarch to create its crunchy, snow-like texture.The materials are selected to create different tactile experiences across the line. A Nice Cube does not feel the same as an original Groovy Glob, and a Snowball Crunch is designed to feel different from both. Consumers should review the packaging for the specific material and filling information for each product.Schylling is also repeating its safety guidance for NeeDoh use. NeeDoh toys are designed for room-temperature squeezing and tactile play. They should not be heated, frozen, microwaved, cut open, punctured or exposed to household cleaners or solvents. The warning on Schylling product pages states: “Do NOT heat, freeze, or microwave, may cause personal injury.”The reminder follows broader public attention around unsafe social media content involving squishy toys being heated or cut open. Schylling does not encourage these uses. NeeDoh toys are intended for regular hand play only.Schylling does not market NeeDoh as a medical product and does not make treatment claims. However, the company continues to receive feedback from customers who use the toys for focus, keeping hands busy, sensory play and everyday stress relief. Weingard has said, “It surprises me how many children and students are using these to keep focus.”NeeDoh’s continued growth reflects consumer interest in simple, screen-free tactile toys that can be used by both children and adults. Schylling will continue to support retailers and consumers with product information, safety guidance and updates on availability.About SchyllingSchylling is a toy company based in North Andover, Massachusetts. The company creates classic, retro-inspired and modern toys, including NeeDoh, its line of tactile and sensory products.

Interview with Schylling CEO Paul Weingard by The Toy Coach

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.