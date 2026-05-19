Jennifer Schaefer, Founder & CEO of JS Benefits Group, Named Co-Host of Executive Leaders Radio

Jennifer Schaefer, Founder & CEO of JS Benefits Group and newly named co-host of Executive Leaders JS Benefits Group provides employee benefits consulting, HR advisory services, ACA compliance, payroll support, and healthcare cost reduction solutions for employers.

Jennifer Schaefer, CEO of JS Benefits Group, joins Executive Leaders Radio as co-host, spotlighting CEOs and business leadership stories.

Joining Executive Leaders Radio is an exciting opportunity to spotlight the leadership journeys and personal stories behind successful organizations.” — Jennifer Schaefer, Founder & CEO of JS Benefits Group

NEWTOWN , PA, UNITED STATES, May 19, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- JS Benefits Group , a leading employee benefits consulting and HR advisory firm serving businesses throughout Pennsylvania, New Jersey, Delaware, Maryland, New York and the greater Philadelphia region, today announced that Founder and CEO Jennifer Schaefer has been named co-host of Executive Leaders Radio , the nationally syndicated program featuring interviews with many of America’s top CEOs, founders, and business executives.Executive Leaders Radio has spent more than two decades interviewing influential business leaders across a wide range of industries, focusing on the personal stories, leadership experiences, and defining moments that shaped their success. The program is heard in major media markets across the United States and featured in airline business lounges nationwide.Schaefer brings more than 20 years of experience in employee benefits, HR consulting, healthcare cost containment, ACA compliance, payroll support, benefits administration, and workforce strategy to the role. Through JS Benefits Group, she has worked closely with employers to help reduce healthcare costs, improve employee retention, simplify HR operations, and strengthen employee benefit programs.“I’ve always been fascinated by the people behind successful companies and the experiences that shaped them,” said Jennifer Schaefer, Founder and CEO of JS Benefits Group. “Joining Executive Leaders Radio is an exciting opportunity to have meaningful conversations with CEOs and executive leaders about leadership, growth, challenges, and the personal side of business. I’m honored to be part of a platform that highlights the human stories behind successful organizations.”Schaefer will continue leading JS Benefits Group while serving as co-host of Executive Leaders Radio. In her role at the firm, she oversees strategic growth initiatives, client relationships, employee benefits consulting, HR services, compliance solutions, payroll support, and healthcare cost reduction strategies for employers across multiple industries.As part of her new role with Executive Leaders Radio, Schaefer is actively seeking CEOs, founders, entrepreneurs, and executive leaders interested in being featured on upcoming episodes.About JS Benefits GroupJS Benefits Group is an employee benefits consulting and HR advisory firm specializing in group health insurance, employee benefits, ACA compliance, payroll solutions, HR support, healthcare cost containment, benefits administration, and workforce strategy. Headquartered in Pennsylvania, the firm partners with employers across multiple industries to deliver customized, relationship-focused solutions designed to support both employers and employees.To learn more, visit www.jsbenefitsgroup.com About Executive Leaders RadioExecutive Leaders Radio is a nationally syndicated radio program featuring interviews with CEOs, founders, entrepreneurs, and senior executives from leading organizations across the United States. Through in-depth, story-driven conversations, the program explores the leadership journeys, personal experiences, and business insights behind today’s most respected executive leaders.For media inquiries, interview requests, or CEO guest recommendations, contact:

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