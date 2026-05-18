Ohio Victim Witness Association Releases New Resource to Strengthen Prosecutor-Based Victim Advocacy Across Ohio

Prosecutor-Based Victim Advocacy in Ohio: A Resource Guide for the Field is available for download on OVWA's website

This guide reflects OVWA’s commitment to advancing consistency, professionalism, and excellence in victim advocacy across Ohio.” — Elyse McConnell, Executive Director

COLUMBUS, OH, UNITED STATES, May 18, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Ohio Victim Witness Association, Inc. (OVWA) is proud to announce the release of Prosecutor-Based Victim Advocacy in Ohio: A Resource Guide for the Field , a comprehensive new publication designed to support and strengthen victim advocacy within prosecutors’ offices statewide.This practical guide provides clear, accessible guidance for both new and experienced professionals working in prosecutor-based victim advocacy. It outlines the critical role advocates play in supporting victims of crime, details victims’ rights under Ohio law, and offers best practices for delivering ethical, trauma-informed, and victim-centered services. The guide also emphasizes effective collaboration between advocates, prosecutors, law enforcement, and community partners.The development of this guide was a collaborative effort through OVWA, a dedicated committee of experienced prosecutor-based victim advocates, and the Ohio Prosecuting Attorneys Association (OPAA) Victim Witness Committee. The collective experience of the professionals who lent their expertise to the guide ensures the resource reflects current practice, legal standards, and the real-world needs of the field.Founded in 1978 by prosecutor-based victim assistants, OVWA has a long history of supporting and advancing victim advocacy within prosecutors’ offices. This new guide builds on that legacy, updating and expanding upon earlier resources, including OVWA’s 1999 best practice guide for prosecutor-based advocates.“Prosecutor-based victim advocates are essential to ensuring that victims are informed, supported, and empowered throughout the criminal justice process,” said Elyse McConnell, Executive Director. “This guide reflects OVWA’s commitment to advancing consistency, professionalism, and excellence in victim advocacy across Ohio.”Developed for use in the field, the resource aims to promote a shared understanding of advocacy roles, enhance service delivery, and ultimately improve outcomes for victims navigating the justice system. The guide is now available to professionals across Ohio at ovwa.org/best-practices/ OVWA will present the new guide during the upcoming Two Days In May conference, taking place May 18–19, 2026. Additional learning opportunities, including related webinars, will be announced in OVWA’s upcoming newsletters.

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