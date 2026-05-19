50th Anniversary of Vaddukoddai Resolution: Reaffirming Self-Determination through Tamil Eelam Independence Referendum

50th Anniversary of the Vaddukoddai Resolution – May 14, 2026

Joint Statement on the 50th Anniversary of the Vaddukoddai Resolution: Reaffirming Self-Determination through Tamil Eelam Independence Referendum

We remain steadfast in our belief that the restoration of the State of Tamil Eelam envisioned by the Resolution can be peacefully and democratically re-legitimized through an independence referendum. ” — Tamil PAC

WASHINGTON, DC, UNITED STATES, May 16, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Fifty years ago, on May 14, 1976, the major Eelam Tamil political parties convened a historic political convention in Vaddukoddai, located in the northern heartland of the Tamils. It was here that they issued a historic declaration calling for “the restoration and reconstitution of the Free, Sovereign, Secular, Socialist State of Tamil Eelam , based on the right of self-determination inherent to every nation.” The resolution called upon the Tamil people to “launch without undue delay the struggle for winning the sovereignty and freedom of the Tamil Nation” and urged the “Tamil youth in particular to come forward to throw themselves fully into the sacred fight for freedom and to flinch not till the goal of a sovereign state of Tamil Eelam is reached.”It was the direct result of decades of systematic and compounding Sinhalese oppression against the lives and lands of the Tamil people. In the 1977 general election that followed, the Tamil people gave an overwhelming mandate for the Vaddukoddai Resolution demonstrating a unified national will for the restoration of their sovereignty.As we mark the 50th anniversary of this historic declaration, we reflect on the unresolved injustices that have shaped our history. The violent seizure of Eelam Tamils’ Jaffna Kingdom by the Portuguese in 1619, followed by successive Portuguese, Dutch, and British colonial rule, remains one of the world’s enduring historical injustices. In 1833, without the consent of the Tamil people, the British merged distinct Tamil and Sinhalese territories into the single Colony of Ceylon. When Britain departed in 1948, it transferred power to a unitary state structure that placed the Tamil nation under Sinhalese majoritarian rule. This improper decolonization denied the Tamil people their inherent right to self-determination, leaving the Eelam Tamils with a continuing and legitimate claim to independence and the restoration of their sovereignty.The Tamils’ struggle for independence, freedom, and justice was brutally suppressed by the Sinhalese governments, culminating in 2009 with a large-scale Tamil Genocide . In the years since, the Sri Lankan state has engaged in an active occupation, characterized by the systematic seizure of Tamil lands and the deliberate destruction of Tamil heritage sites, including sacred war cemeteries. Seventeen years after the end of the war, the oppression and occupation by the Sinhalese forces still continues unabated. The Sixth Amendment to the Sri Lankan Constitution, introduced in 1983, even deprived the Tamils of their fundamental right to freedom of speech, effectively criminalizing the peaceful expression of their will for freedom and self-determination.Despite the issue of accountability and political rights remaining on the agenda of the United Nations Human Rights Council for nearly two decades, the international community has failed to produce significant results or deliver justice for the Eelam Tamil nation. The Eelam Tamil nation deserves comprehensive justice—not only for the genocide perpetrated by the Sinhalese Sri Lankan state but also for the centuries of historical wrongs committed by the Portuguese, Dutch, and British. These colonial powers remain historically and morally accountable for the destruction of the Tamil Kingdom and the subsequent failure to restore our rightful sovereignty.Ever since 2009, there has been an intensifying global demand for a referendum to secure a permanent political solution for the Eelam Tamils. This demand has been affirmed through multiple democratic and political actions, including the Santa Clara County Democratic Party Central Committee’s 2009 call for a UN-monitored referendum; diaspora-organized referendums in Canada, the United Kingdom, and other countries in 2009–2010; the Tamil Nadu Legislative Assembly resolution in 2013; the Northern Provincial Council resolution in 2018; UNHRC Resolution 51/1 in 2022, which affirms the importance of democratic processes, including elections and referendums; U.S. House Resolution 1230 on Independence Referendum in 2024; Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam’s 2024 resolution; the Scottish Parliament motion in 2025; and the January 21, 2026 joint letter from five U.S. Members of Congress endorsing a democratic referendum as the path to a lasting political settlement.Today, fifty years on, the Vaddukoddai Resolution stands as a testament to the foresight of our leaders and remains the definitive expression of our people's collective aspirations. Its call for the restoration of the State of Tamil Eelam is as vital today as it was in 1976. These aspirations are not relics of the past; they are living demands that embody the fundamental right to self-determination, and they cannot be ignored or discarded but must be respected. A referendum represents the legitimate, peaceful, and legal avenue to uphold the principles enshrined in the Vaddukoddai Resolution.As Tamil organizations and entities operating in the United States, we hold no illusions that oppressive Sinhalese regimes will ever voluntarily grant the Tamil people their full rights. Justice, freedom, and liberty for the Tamil nation must be secured through the support of the international community and the decisive application of international legal mechanisms.As we commemorate the 50th Anniversary of Vaddukoddai Resolution, we remain steadfast in our belief that the restoration of the State of Tamil Eelam envisioned by the Resolution can be peacefully and democratically re-legitimized through a referendum. Therefore, we jointly call for a Tamil Eelam Independence Referendum to be organized, conducted, and monitored by the international community, offering the Tamil people a definitive and democratic path to exercise their right to self-determination.On behalf of the following Tamil Organizations:Federation of Global Tamil Organizations (FGTO); info@fgto.org ( https://fgto.org/ Federation of Tamil Sangams of North America (FeTNA); contact@fetna.org ( https://fetna.org/ Ilankai Tamil Sangam (ITS); president@sangam.org ( https://sangam.org/ North American Thamizh National Association, Inc (NATNA); contact.natna@gmail.com ( https://www.thenatna.org/ People for Equality and Relief in Lanka (PEARL); contact@pearlaction.org ( https://pearlaction.org/ Tamil Americans United PAC (Tamil PAC); info@tamilamericansunited.com ( https://tamilamericansunited.com/ United States Tamil Action Group(USTAG); info@theustag.org ( https://theustag.org/ World Thamil Organization (WTO); wtogroup@gmail.com ( http://worldthamil.org/

50th Anniversary of the Vaddukoddai Resolution | Zoom Meeting – May 14, 2026

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