Everyone Invited to Frederick MD Community ‘Run Like a Warrior-Frederick’ Tick-Bite Awareness Event at Hood College

Run Like a Warrior Fun Run Frederick

Family-friendly Frederick event promotes tick bite prevention, community awareness, education, and support for healthier outdoor living.

Happy, Healthy, Safe.” — Dr. Nancy Fox

FREDERICK, MD, UNITED STATES, May 18, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Families, community members, local businesses, and advocates are invited to attend the 2nd Annual Frederick Run Like a Warrior Awareness Event on Saturday, May 30, 2026, from 10:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. at Hood College’s Residential Quad in front of Coblentz Hall.

Hosted locally by Leaf of Frederick in partnership with Lyme Warrior, this family-friendly awareness event focuses on tick bite prevention education, community support, and helping families stay healthy, happy, and safe.

The event will feature:

• A fun run/walk experience with interactive chip stations

• Educational resources on tick bite prevention and vector-borne diseases

• Community vendors and local organizations

• Family activities, giveaways, raffles, and prizes

• Opportunities to learn practical prevention steps for children, pets, and outdoor families

“Access to prevention education is a public health necessity and part of building a healthy, informed, and empowered community,” said Christina Murphy, VP of The LEAF Program, Inc. and Leaf Leader of Frederick.

Community members are welcome to participate, support local vendors, and learn simple ways to reduce tick exposure while enjoying a positive day of connection and awareness.

Event Details:

Run Like a Warrior – Frederick

Saturday, May 30, 2026

10:00 a.m. – 1:00 p.m.

Hood College Residential Quad

401 Rosemont Avenue

Frederick, MD 21701

For vendor information, volunteer opportunities, sponsorships, or media inquiries, contact:

Christina Murphy

The LEAF Program, Inc.

leafoffrederick@gmail.com

Healthy, Happy, Safe.

Frederick's Tick Talk | Ep. 14 | Nancie Brengle 38 views • Streamed 4 days ago

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