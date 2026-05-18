Trials & Trails™ experiential marketing program at vacation rentals and campgrounds surrounding U.S. national parks

America's beautiful national parks Happy birthday America!

TRIALS & TRAILS™ is the perfect trial-building program for any consumer brand that is natural, organic, or has an affinity with consumers that embrace nature and outdoor activities.”” — Brian Scott Sockin, CEO CoOptions' Sampling Store

CARY, NC, UNITED STATES, May 18, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Building on the success of their first experiential product sampling program during Coachellaand Stagecoachfestivals this spring, CoOptions’ Sampling Store™ and UpClose Marketingannounce its second, multi-brand experiential product immersion campaign — Trials & Trails™. This multi-brand product trial program will engage hundreds of thousands of visitors in lodging surrounding National Parks this summer and fall, celebrating National Park Service’s 110th anniversary against the backdrop of America’s 250th this summer and fall.Trials & Trails™ is a once-in-a-generation immersive sampling program, engaging families, outdoor enthusiasts, and nature lovers visiting America’s National Parks from August to mid-November. This vacation guest welcome kit will distribute 50,000 - 200,000 product samples from each participating brand in “home-away-from-home” lodging (2,080 lodging sites — Airbnb, VRBO, and other vacation home rentals, private campgrounds, glamping centers, and boutique hotels) in and around park gateways and surrounding towns at National Parks in the contiguous 48 states.Trials & Trails™ is category-exclusive and turn-key for each participating brand, including fulfillment, shipping to each host, onsite signage, group take-homes, host photos / social posts, and shared dual-tier opt-in / rewarded consumer research (both ”trial” research during stays, and follow-up “conversion” research 30 days later). This is great news for brands that want to reach nature lovers and outdoor enthusiasts, get them to try their product in “homes-away-from-homes” and drive measurable purchase conversion. In fact, average purchases for the recent music festivals program as of was 24.4% across all products sampled, with an additional 41.3% of consumers still intending to purchase those products. “Trials & Trails™ creates a natural environment for brands to reach consumers when they’re relaxed, engaged, and open to discovery,” said Rachel Vigil, Founder of UpClose Marketing. “For hosts, the program enhances the guest experience, while guests have the opportunity to build real connections with brands they may continue using long after their trip.”Brands that don’t have sample sizes are also invited to participate. Full-sized retail products can also be accommodated, opening up this program to all brands that want to reach national park goers.###About the Vacation Rental Sampling Network™ & Camping & Glamping Network™The Vacation Rental Sampling Network™ (VRSN) consists of 15,000+ Airbnb, VRBO, and other vacation rentals throughout the U.S., connecting brands with millions of guests to experience their products in an immersive “home-away-from-home” environments. In strategic marketing alliance with UpClose, this exclusive network of vacation rental lodging host partners is 100% opt-in, averages 4.5 stars rating, and 75% superhosts. VRSN’s “great outdoors” expansion sister network, the Camping & Glamping Sampling Network™ (CGSN), includes private campgrounds, glamping resorts, luxury RV parks, and other specialty lodging, targeting younger, more adventurous audiences.Hosts of both networks love partnering with brands to feature products in their spaces because it creates better guest experiences. Products become a part of this immersion, with samples individually placed for guests in kitchens, bathrooms, bedrooms, laundry rooms, living areas — wherever products best fit and where brand usage narratives can come alive. At campgrounds and hotels, guests will receive their samples when checking in. The networks generate unusually high trial, purchase conversion and adoption rates, below stats from all 2021 – 2025 programs:• 98%+ average trial rate• 35.4% average purchase conversion within 3-4 weeks following trial research (42.9% still intending to purchase) in longitudinal follow-up surveys (3,000+ aggregate respondents).• Food & Beverage: 46.1% purchased (44.7% still intend to purchase)• HBA, Household, & OTC: 30.6% purchased (38.1% still intend to purchase)• 44.6% average of households that purchased the brand after trial reported that their purchase replaced a competitive product already in their householdAbout CoOptions’ Sampling Store™CoOptions’ Sampling Store™ is a leading U.S. experiential product sampling agency. Since its founding in 1994, the company has distributed more than 650 million samples and literature through its own proprietary networks leading wellness, travel, and lifestyle venues/touchpoints with 100% opt-in. The Sampling Store’s well-known slogan is "Trial Without the Error."About UpClose MarketingFounded by Rachel Vigil, UpClose Marketing is a hospitality-focused experiential marketing company that connects brands with travelers through curated product sampling programs in vacation rentals, RV resorts, campgrounds, glamping destinations, and boutique hotel properties. Through immersive guest experiences, UpClose helps brands drive authentic product discovery while helping hospitality operators enhance the guest experience.CoOptions and UpClose Marketing work together in a strategic marketing alliance for the Vacation Rental and Camping & Glamping Sampling Networks.A250™, USA 250™, and America 250™ are registered trademarks of the U.S. Semiquincentennial Commission (“USSC”). Except for participating companies in the Trials & Trails™ program that have been granted rights to use USSC marks, all references herein to any product, process, or service by trade name, trademark, or otherwise, does not constitute or imply its endorsement, recommendation, or favoring by the U.S. Semiquincentennial Commission, the National Park Service, America250.org or their individual or collective partners. Trials & Trails™ is a trademark of Co-Options, Inc. and is not affiliated with, sponsored by, or endorsed by any government agency. Coachellaand Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival are registered trademark of Coachella Music Festival, LLC. Stagecoachis a registered trademark of Future Festivals, LLC. CoOptions and this program are not affiliated with these companies.

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