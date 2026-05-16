OFFICIAL STATEMENT FROM THE PROSECUTING ATTORNEYS’ COUNCIL OF GEORGIA

The Prosecuting Attorneys’ Council of Georgia is a nine member, non-partisan body of elected District Attorneys and Solicitors-General from around Georgia who, along with the Executive Director and staff, serve as the fiscal officer for the District Attorneys and provide assistance to all of the prosecuting attorneys of the State in their efforts against criminal activity and in enforcing the laws of the State of Georgia.

In a recent campaign text message concerning the May 19 Republican Primary for District Attorney for the Paulding Judicial Circuit, an assertion was made about the Council supplying data about a particular candidate to another candidate. That statement is false.

No request was ever made to the Council or its staff. PACGA cannot speak to the accuracy of the data contained in the text and any conclusions drawn from it. The Executive Director has spoken to the campaign responsible for the ad and asked that a correction be made, removing the Council’s name.

The Council calls on all candidates vying for an elected prosecutor position to conduct themselves honestly, ethically, and to the highest standards in their actions on the campaign trail just as they are expected to do while in the courtrooms of Georgia.