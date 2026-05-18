UCC Networks Supports Multi-Encomiendas in Unifying Customer Communications Across Latin America

Communications Upgrade Helps Leading Logistics Provider Improve Customer Support, AI Capabilities, Messaging, and Operational Visibility Across Latin America

Our partnership with UCC Networks exceeded expectations. They simplified our contact center migration and [...] provided outstanding support throughout the entire transition process...” — Kevin Valdez, President of Multi-Encomiendas

ORANGE, CA, UNITED STATES, May 18, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- UCC Networks announced the successful migration and transformation of the customer communications environment for Multi-Encomiendas, a logistics and shipping provider serving communities throughout Latin America, including Mexico, El Salvador, Costa Rica, Honduras, Guatemala, and Nicaragua.

The collaboration focused on helping Multi-Encomiendas strengthen communication with customers and simplify how teams support shipments, deliveries, and service inquiries across multiple countries and regions. The project reflects UCC Networks’ continued commitment to helping businesses remove communication barriers and stay closely connected to the communities they serve.

The project enabled Multi-Encomiendas to unify communications across its operations while improving customer service performance, increasing visibility into contact center activity, and introducing AI-powered capabilities designed to streamline customer interactions.

Multi-Encomiendas has more than 20 years of experience helping customers ship packages, vehicles, and goods throughout Central America and Mexico. The company is recognized for providing shipping and logistics services that connect families and businesses across borders while maintaining a strong focus on customer support and reliability.

UCC Networks led a full-scale migration of Multi-Encomiendas’ communications environment to a cloud-based contact center platform designed to support growth, improve customer response times, and create a more connected experience for both employees and customers. The deployment included advanced call routing, queue optimization, omni-channel messaging, AI-enabled communication tools, automation workflows, enhanced reporting dashboards, and diagnostic tools that provide real-time operational visibility.

The initiative was designed to support Multi-Encomiendas’ continued growth while improving the overall customer experience from the first customer inquiry through shipment coordination and delivery support.

“Our partnership with UCC Networks exceeded expectations,” said Kevin Valdez, President of Multi-Encomiendas. “They simplified our contact center migration and equipped our teams with advanced communication tools including AI capabilities, enhanced routing, messaging, and analytics dashboards. Their team provided outstanding support throughout the entire transition process, and the improvements to our customer journey have been tremendous.”

Prior to the migration, Multi-Encomiendas sought a communications solution capable of supporting increasing customer demand while improving response times across multiple service locations and countries. UCC Networks worked closely with the company to assess operational requirements, streamline workflows, and implement a communications strategy tailored to the needs of a multilingual logistics operation.

As part of the implementation, UCC Networks introduced:

• AI-enhanced customer communication tools to improve responsiveness and customer engagement.

• Intelligent call routing and queue optimization to reduce wait times and improve call handling efficiency.

• Integrated SMS and messaging capabilities to provide customers with more convenient communication options.

• Advanced analytics dashboards and reporting tools to give management greater insight into performance metrics and customer interactions.

• Automated workflows designed to streamline repetitive processes and improve operational consistency.

• Enhanced diagnostics and monitoring capabilities to support faster issue resolution and platform reliability.

The migration was completed with minimal disruption to day-to-day operations, allowing Multi-Encomiendas to continue serving customers throughout the transition process.

The project reflects a growing demand among logistics and transportation providers for communications systems that help teams stay responsive, organized, and connected while using AI and automation to better support customers.

“At the heart of logistics is family, connection, and trust,” said Oscar Reyes, founder of UCC Networks. “Many of the customers using Multi-Encomiendas are shipping important items to loved ones across borders, and communication matters at every step of that journey. We are proud to help remove barriers through technology and support businesses that serve Latin American communities every day.”

“We understand the importance of staying connected to culture, and opportunity,” said Oscar Reyes. “As a Latino-owned company, we take pride in helping businesses that support our communities to grow stronger and serve people better. If we can use technology to help remove obstacles and create better experiences for businesses throughout Latin America, then we are doing meaningful work.”

The upgraded platform now enables Multi-Encomiendas teams to manage customer inquiries more effectively while providing leadership with actionable insights into call performance, queue activity, service levels, and customer engagement trends.

In addition to improving internal collaboration, UCC Networks' Professional Services support long-term scalability as Multi-Encomiendas continues expanding its logistics and shipping services throughout Latin America.



About Multi-Encomiendas

Multi-Encomiendas is a logistics and shipping company specializing in package delivery, freight forwarding, and transportation services between the United States and Latin America. The company serves customers shipping to Honduras, Guatemala, El Salvador, Mexico, Nicaragua, Costa Rica, and surrounding regions, with a focus on dependable service, customer support, and cross-border logistics solutions.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.