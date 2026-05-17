Chapter 42 & Co. Announces Rebrand from Cam Makes Scents and Launch of “Forever Held” Gift Set

Wellness-Focused Brand Introduces New Initiative Supporting Mothers Experiencing Pregnancy and Infant Loss.

BATON ROUGE, LA, UNITED STATES, May 17, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Formerly known as Cam Makes Scents, Chapter 42 & Co. has officially announced its rebrand and relaunch as a wellness-centered company focused on emotional wellness, self-care, remembrance, and intentional living experiences for women.The relaunch introduces the “Forever Held” Gift Set, a curated offering designed for mothers experiencing miscarriage, infant loss, or the loss of a child. The launch also marks the expansion of Held & Haven, the company’s initiative focused on emotional support resources and community-centered care for grieving mothers.Founded by Shwanna Sterling, Chapter 42 & Co. evolved from a candle and handmade self-care business into a broader wellness-focused brand centered on emotional connection and intentional experiences.“Chapter 42 represents a reset chapter in my life,” said Sterling. “At 42, after experiencing personal loss, burnout, and a breast cancer diagnosis, I was forced to slow down, reflect, heal, and reevaluate everything. This brand was created from understanding what it feels like to continue showing up for others while navigating difficult personal challenges.”Chapter 42 & Co. offers hand-poured candles, body products, curated wellness boxes, and self-care experiences designed to promote comfort, reflection, and emotional support.The Forever Held Gift Set includes:- A hand-poured memorial candle- A guided journal- Seed paper symbolizing remembrance- Curated comfort items intended to provide support and reflectionAccording to the company, the gift set was created to acknowledge the emotional challenges many mothers experience after loss.“So many grieving mothers are left feeling unseen after loss because people often don’t know what to say,” Sterling said. “Forever Held was created to offer acknowledgment, comfort, and support during a difficult season.”In addition to its product offerings, Chapter 42 & Co. plans to collaborate with hospitals, birthing centers, OB-GYN offices, therapists, doulas, funeral homes, maternal health advocates, and women’s wellness organizations to help expand awareness and support resources related to maternal loss and emotional wellness.The company states that its relaunch reflects a broader focus on purpose-driven wellness experiences centered on connection, care, and intentional living.“Everything we create is rooted in comfort, connection, and creating meaningful moments,” Sterling added. “If our products or experiences can help someone feel supported during a difficult time, then the work has purpose.”Launch Date: May 20, 2026Website: https://www.chapter42andco.com Instagram: @chapter42coAbout Chapter 42 & Co.Chapter 42 & Co. is a wellness-focused brand founded by Shwanna Sterling. The company offers candles, wellness products, curated self-care experiences, and initiatives centered on emotional wellness, remembrance, and intentional living.The company also leads the Held & Haven initiative, which focuses on support and community-centered resources for grieving mothers and women navigating emotionally challenging life experiences.For the latest updates, follow Chapter 42 & Co on Instagram @chapter42co.

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