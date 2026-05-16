Great Lakes Strategic Capital Expands Judgment Debt Portfolio With More Than $1 Million in Newly Acquired Judgments

Great Lakes Strategic Capital logo featuring a gold eagle, star, and lake-inspired shield design representing strength, strategy, and financial recovery services.

Michigan investment company acquires over $1 million in non-consumer judgment debt, expanding nationwide commercial judgment acquisition efforts.

Many judgment creditors spend years attempting to recover on valid court judgments with little success” — Wayne Bisard

GRASS LAKE, MI, UNITED STATES, May 16, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Great Lakes Strategic Capital Expands Judgment Debt Acquisition Portfolio With More Than $1 Million in Newly Acquired JudgmentsGreat Lakes Strategic Capital announced that the company has acquired more than $1 million in judgment debt over the past month, reflecting increasing demand from businesses, law firms, contractors, and private creditors seeking alternatives to long-term post-judgment enforcement efforts.The recent acquisitions include unsatisfied commercial judgments involving unpaid invoices, breach of contract disputes, commercial landlord matters, person-to-person civil judgments, and other non-consumer-related civil claims. According to the company, many judgment creditors are increasingly seeking immediate liquidity rather than continuing prolonged recovery efforts through the court system.Great Lakes Strategic Capital is an investment company specializing in the acquisition of judgment debt and legally adjudicated non-consumer civil judgments throughout the United States. For purposes of the company’s operations, non-consumer-related judgments generally refer to civil judgments arising from commercial, contractual, business, investment, or private civil disputes rather than personal consumer debt or household credit obligations.“Many judgment creditors spend years attempting to recover on valid court judgments with little success,” said Wayne Bisard, Chief Executive Officer of Great Lakes Strategic Capital. “Our objective is to provide judgment creditors with an opportunity to monetize dormant judgment assets while utilizing investigative resources, asset location strategies, and lawful post-judgment procedures.”The company reports increased activity involving:* Commercial business-to-business judgments* Contractor and construction-related unpaid invoices* Attorney-held unsatisfied judgments* Commercial lease disputes* Person-to-person civil judgments* Partnership and business dispute judgments* Multi-state judgment mattersThe company emphasizes that it focuses exclusively on non-consumer-related judgment debt and does not purchase traditional consumer debt such as credit card accounts, medical debt, retail collection accounts, or other household consumer obligations.Great Lakes Strategic Capital also utilizes investigative and financial analysis techniques to assist in identifying assets potentially relevant to lawful post-judgment enforcement activities, including real estate interests, business affiliations, employment information, and other discoverable assets permitted under applicable law.As economic pressures continue affecting businesses nationwide, the secondary market for judgment debt has experienced increased activity. Great Lakes Strategic Capital states that many creditors are evaluating judgment sales as a strategic option to improve cash flow, reduce uncertainty, and avoid additional litigation expenses.The company is currently seeking additional acquisition opportunities involving unsatisfied commercial judgments, high-balance civil judgments, business litigation recoveries, assigned judgments from law firms, dormant judgments, and interstate judgment matters.Businesses, attorneys, and judgment holders interested in discussing qualifying judgment debt opportunities may contact the company directly through its website.For additional information, visit GLStrategicCapital.com Media ContactWayne BisardChief Executive OfficerGreat Lakes Strategic CapitalMichigan, United StatesWebsite: www.glstrategiccapital.com About Great Lakes Strategic CapitalGreat Lakes Strategic Capital is an investment company specializing in the acquisition of judgment debt and non-consumer civil judgments throughout the United States. The company focuses on purchasing legally adjudicated judgment debt arising from commercial disputes, contractual matters, business litigation, and private civil claims. Great Lakes Strategic Capital works with businesses, law firms, contractors, investors, and private judgment creditors seeking professional judgment acquisition and asset investigation services.

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