XYRA AI Launches AI-Powered Accounting & Finance Platform to Revolutionize B2B Financial Management in the UAE & Beyond

XYRA

XYRA AI introduces an all-in-one intelligent platform built with AI-driven bookkeeping, automated compliance, payroll, and real-time financial intelligence.

The finance function is one of the most time-consuming and error-prone areas of running a business, and yet most companies are still using tools that were built for a different era.” — Mr. Selvam, CEO

KARAMA, DUBAI, UNITED ARAB EMIRATES, May 16, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- XYRA AI, a next-generation financial technology company headquartered in Dubai, today announced the official launch of its AI-powered accounting and finance platform — a unified operating system designed to help businesses of all sizes manage their books, payroll, expenses, inventory, and compliance from a single intelligent interface. The launch marks a significant milestone in the region's fintech landscape, introducing purpose-built artificial intelligence into everyday financial workflows that have long relied on fragmented, manual processes. With operations already running in the UAE and expansion plans across the GCC, XYRA AI ( thexyra.ai ) positions itself as the definitive financial operating system for the modern business.Businesses across the UAE and wider GCC region face a unique set of financial management challenges that off-the-shelf global software often fails to address. VAT compliance, Corporate Tax obligations, WPS payroll regulations, multi-currency transactions, and Arabic invoice processing each require specialized handling. Most companies currently patch these requirements together using several disconnected tools — a practice that drives up costs, creates data silos, and increases the risk of compliance errors. Designed by Chartered Accountants and powered by machine learning, XYRA AI was built specifically to eliminate this complexity and replace multiple systems with one cohesive, intelligent platform.XYRA AI platform does not just automate tasks; it thinks alongside your business, learns from your data, and surfaces insights that drive better decisions. This launch is only the beginning — we are committed to building the financial infrastructure that the next generation of UAE businesses deserves. This platform is built to give every business — whether a growing startup or an established enterprise — the kind of financial intelligence that was previously available only to companies with large, dedicated finance teams.The XYRA AI platform currently offers XYRA Books as its flagship production-ready module — a full-featured automated bookkeeping software engine built for high-volume transactions and real-time bank reconciliation. The module covers the complete financial operations cycle: sales invoices, estimates, credit notes, purchase bills, vendor management, chart of accounts, project tracking, and financial reporting including Profit and Loss statements, Balance Sheets, and Cash Flow reports. The interface is designed to be intuitive for business owners while remaining powerful enough for professional accountants.At the core of the platform is a self-learning neural AI engine that automates bookkeeping categorization and reconciliation in real time, processing documents with 99.9 percent extraction accuracy. The invoice automation software handles sales invoices, credit notes, recurring documents, and delivery challans within a single streamlined workflow, eliminating the need for manual data entry. The platform further features bank-grade security with end-to-end encryption, granular role-based access controls, and continuous 24/7 fraud monitoring — critical requirements for any business operating in regulated financial environments.Beyond XYRA Books, the company has an ambitious product roadmap underway. XYRA Payroll will enable businesses to run payroll, manage employees, and stay compliant with WPS and end-of-service gratuity regulations — fully automated. XYRA Expenses will allow teams to capture, categorize, and control corporate expenses instantly, including advance requests and corporate card management. XYRA Inventory will provide multi-location stock tracking, purchase order management, and fulfillment reporting. XYRA CFO will deliver an executive-level analytics dashboard with revenue analysis, expense trends, profitability forecasting, and cash flow projections. All modules are designed to share data seamlessly, so insights from one area of the business automatically inform every other.XYRA AI is targeting UAE-based SMEs, growing mid-market businesses, and enterprise finance teams that currently operate across disconnected tools. The platform's modular architecture means companies can start with the capabilities they need today and expand as their operations grow — without switching systems or migrating data. With more than 2,000 businesses already registered on the platform ahead of its public launch, demand for an AI-native, UAE-built financial solution is clearly established.Early adopters of the platform have reported measurable improvements in financial operations. Nexus Logistics Dubai reduced its monthly financial close from ten days to four hours. Global Connect Group credited the platform's multi-currency Arabic invoice processing as the most capable it had encountered across any solution tested for GCC operations. FinTech Ventures reported that XYRA AI's compliance engine identified three Ultimate Beneficial Owner inconsistencies that had been missed during manual audit processes — a result that underscored the platform's value well beyond its efficiency gains.XYRA AI is available now for businesses across the UAE and GCC region. Companies can create a free account and explore the full platform at thexyra.ai. A personalized live product demonstration can be scheduled directly through the website. Pricing is structured to scale with business size, starting with a no-cost entry plan and advancing to Pro subscriptions for businesses with complex compliance, payroll, and multi-entity reporting requirements.About XYRA AIXYRA AI is a Dubai-based financial technology company building an AI-powered accounting and business finance platform for the modern enterprise. Built by Chartered Accountants and engineered for the regulatory environment of the UAE and GCC, the platform delivers automated bookkeeping, VAT and corporate tax compliance, WPS payroll management, invoice automation, expense control, and real-time financial reporting — all through a single unified interface.

🚀 AI-Powered Accounting & Bookkeeping Software for Modern Businesses | XYRA

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