PRIME FiBER Selects COS Systems to Power Wholesale Operations and AT&T Integration for Sun City, Arizona Expansion

PRIME FiBER is building a modern Open Access model at significant scale, and we are proud to support the operational and integration framework behind that growth.” — Sajan Parikh, CTO, COS

SUN CITY, AZ, UNITED STATES, May 16, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- PRIME FiBER , a leading Open Access fiber-to-the-home service provider, has selected COS Systems and its COS Wholesale Engine platform to support wholesale operations and integration workflows for PRIME FiBER’s expanding partnership with AT&T in Arizona.The deployment supports PRIME FiBER’s new fiber market launch in Sun City, Arizona, part of the company’s broader wholesale fiber expansion across the greater Phoenix region. Through COS Wholesale Engine, PRIME FiBER will automate operational workflows and enable direct integration between wholesale infrastructure and retail service delivery processes.COS Wholesale Engine is a carrier-grade orchestration platform purpose-built for Open Access and wholesale fiber environments. It handles service qualification, order orchestration, appointment management, and partner interoperability through standards-based APIs and operational automation. The platform lets infrastructure operators and retail service providers integrate, automate workflows, and coordinate across multi-party environments without the manual overhead“Open Access requires more than infrastructure. It requires interoperability across systems operated by multiple parties, while still delivering a seamless experience to the end customer,” said Rob Johnson, CTO of PRIME FiBER. "COS Wholesale Engine gives us the operational foundation to efficiently support our wholesale model, automate complex partner interactions, and accelerate market launches with major service providers like AT&T.”“We designed COS Wholesale Engine specifically for the realities of wholesale broadband ecosystems. PRIME FiBER is building a modern Open Access model at significant scale, and we are proud to support the operational and integration framework behind that growth,” said Sajan Parikh, CTO of COS Systems.The Sun City deployment builds on PRIME FiBER’s growing footprint and ongoing collaboration with AT&T to expand high-speed fiber access in underserved and high-growth markets.About PRIME FiBERPRIME FiBER is an Open Access fiber-to-the-home service provider serving ISPs, infrastructure consolidators, and enterprises across the United States. The company is backed by InLight Capital and focused on accelerating high-speed fiber deployment through scalable wholesale infrastructure models.About COS SystemsCOS Systems provides software platforms for wholesale broadband operators, Open Access fiber networks, and service providers. COS Business Engine powers full retail ISP operations — subscriber management, billing, provisioning, and field service. COS Wholesale Engine drives large-scale partner interoperability, operational automation, and API-driven orchestration across modern broadband ecosystems. COS FSM and COS Prospector extend the platform with automated field service management and door-to-door field sales, so operators can sell faster, scale better, and automate everything.

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