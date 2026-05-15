Senate Republicans Highlight Property Tax Relief Package to Address Illinois’ Crippling Tax Burden 

Assistant Senate Republican Leader Sally Turner (R-Beason), and Senators Chris Balkema (R-Channahon) and Craig Wilcox (R-McHenry) today highlighted a package of legislation aimed at providing property tax relief, improving transparency, modernizing outdated processes, and helping Illinois seniors remain in their homes.

The lawmakers said Illinois families continue to face one of the highest overall tax burdens in the nation, with skyrocketing property taxes putting increasing pressure on homeowners, seniors, farmers, and small businesses across the state.

The legislative package includes reforms focused on renewable energy assessments, senior property tax relief, reducing bureaucratic burdens on seniors, and improving public access to property assessment information.

Turner is sponsoring Senate Bill 2706, the Wind and Solar Property Tax Assessment Reform Act, which updates the outdated formula used to assess wind and solar energy projects for property tax purposes.

The assessment of wind projects was set in law in 2006 at $360,000 per megawatt.

Meanwhile, the assessment for solar was set at $218,000 per megawatt in 2018. Senate Bill 2706 would increase those figures to $588,000 for wind and $446,000 for solar to better reflect current market realities.

“Right now, Illinois uses an outdated formula to determine how wind and solar energy projects are taxed,” said Senator Sally Turner. “This legislation updates those figures to better reflect today’s realities and ensure our tax structure keeps pace with how these industries have grown.”

Turner also said the legislation would help restore balance to the property tax system by ensuring homeowners, farmers, and small businesses are not forced to shoulder a disproportionate share of the burden.

“Property taxes are based on the total value of property in a community,” added Senator Sally Turner. “By updating these valuations, we can help bring more balance to the system and ease pressure on local taxpayers over time.”

Balkema is sponsoring Senate Bill 2701, which would eliminate annual renewal requirements for seniors already receiving the Senior Citizens Homestead Exemption beginning in tax year 2026.

“Once a senior qualifies for this exemption, they should not be forced to jump through the same paperwork hoops year after year just to keep it,” said Senator Chris Balkema. “This bill is about respecting our seniors’ time, reducing unnecessary red tape, and making sure they receive the relief they have already earned without added frustration.”

Balkema is also sponsoring Senate Bill 3243, which modernizes how counties publish property assessment information by allowing counties to post assessment rolls online in addition to traditional newspaper publication requirements.

He said both bills reflect a broader effort to make government work better for the people it serves.

Balkema continued, “At the end of the day, taxpayers deserve a system that is accessible, transparent, and reflects how people actually get their information today. These reforms modernize outdated processes while still ensuring the public has full and easy access to important property tax information.”

Wilcox is sponsoring Senate Bill 3872, the “Free and Clear Senior Homestead Exemption Act,” which would fully exempt qualifying senior citizens from paying property taxes on their primary residence if they own their home free and clear and meet income eligibility requirements.

Wilcox said the legislation is rooted in a simple principle: seniors who spent decades paying off their homes should not spend retirement worrying about losing them because of rising property taxes.

“For many seniors, property taxes no longer feel like taxation — they feel like permanent rent paid to the government,” Wilcox said. “A paid-off home should mean security, stability, and peace of mind.”

Under the proposal, qualifying seniors age 75 and older with no mortgage, liens, reverse mortgage, or home equity line of credit could receive a full homestead property tax exemption on their primary residence.

“Do you truly own your home if government can still take it away after you’ve paid off your mortgage?” Wilcox asked. “Illinois seniors upheld their responsibilities for decades. They paid their taxes, raised families, and built our communities. They deserve the opportunity to remain in their homes without the constant fear of being taxed out of them.”

Senate Republicans said the package reflects an ongoing effort to address affordability and reduce the financial pressure Illinois families continue to face under the state’s high-tax environment.