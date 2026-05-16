Celebrate Bitcoin Pizza Day with Exclusive ASIC Miner Discounts from ASIC Mining Central

Bitcoin Pizza Day

Celebrate Bitcoin Pizza Day with ASIC Mining Central BTC miner sale, featuring exclusive ASIC mining hardware discounts from May 15 to June 15, 2026.

Reliable cryptocurrency mining equipment requires transparent service, secure logistics, and responsive customer support for customers worldwide.” — Asic Mining Central

HONG KONG, HONG KONG, May 16, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The crypto community considers May 22 as more than a regular day on the calendar. The Florida programmer Laszlo Hanyecz used 10,000 BTC to buy two Papa John's pizzas that he ordered in 2010. In the past the people did not think it important. Years later, that same transaction is treated as the birth of Bitcoin's real-world economy and Bitcoin Pizza Day has grown into one of the most widely observed moments in the entire blockchain calendar.

For today's crypto miner, the anniversary carries a different kind of weight. It's a reminder of how far this industry has come from experimental peer-to-peer payments to a global Bitcoin mining hardware market worth billions. ASIC Mining Central is marking the occasion with a BTC miner sale running from May 15 to June 15, 2026, featuring exclusive coupon codes that unlock mining hardware discounts across some of its most in-demand ASIC mining equipment.

A Bitcoin Miner Sale Built Around the Community

The Bitcoin Pizza Day campaign from ASIC Mining Central isn't a standard clearance event. The organization conducts a specific sale to Bitcoin miners which uses two different coupon codes PIZZA81 and PIZZA101 that implement discounts for separate types of ASIC miners. The crypto mining deals attached to both codes cover a range of machines from Bitmain and Canaan which includes both air-cooled and hydro-cooled equipment to support operations from small businesses to large industrial farms.

ASIC Mining Central opened the campaign to customers internationally. That's partly by design the global crypto miner community doesn't sit in one timezone or one country, and ASIC Mining Central's supply chain is built to reflect that. Buyers in North America, Europe, the Middle East, and Asia-Pacific can all access these mining hardware discounts using the same coupon codes at checkout.

What's Included: ASIC Miners by Coupon Code

Two coupon codes are active for the campaign. Here's what each one covers:

Coupon Code: PIZZA81

Apply PIZZA81 at checkout to unlock crypto mining deals on the following Bitcoin miner and crypto mining machine models:

Canaan Avalon Q Reliable and low-maintenance, built for consistent output day in, day out.

Antminer L9 A Scrypt miner that holds steady performance at high production volumes.

Antminer S21+ Hydro Water-cooled for dense setups where airflow is limited and heat management is critical.

Antminer S21 One of the most widely used machines in mid-to-large scale Bitcoin operations, a proven workhorse in Bitmain's lineup.

Fluminer T3 A strong performer for operators who want serious output without being tied to the Bitmain ecosystem.

Coupon Code: PIZZA101

The PIZZA101 code covers a second tier of Crypto miner models, most of them sitting at the higher end of Bitcoin mining hardware currently available:

Antminer S21 XP 270Th pushes up to 270 terahashes every second from an air-cooled unit for users who require the highest output.

Antminer Z15 Pro Specially designed for Equihash is a great choice for multi-algorithm and Zcash-based setups or Zcash-.

Antminer S21 Pro Steps up from the standard S21 in efficiency and hash rate, sitting just below the XP in Bitmain's current lineup.

Antminer S21 XP Hydro 473Th Liquid-cooled and running at 473 terahashes per second, one of the highest-output machines on the market today.

Canaan A2 Pro Hydro A hydro-cooled unit built for high-density facilities, well suited for operations expanding into liquid-cooled infrastructure.

Why Hardware Matters More Than Ever for the Active Crypto Miner

The April 2024 reduction cut block rewards down to 3.125 BTC, and operations that use older equipment experienced the pinch immediately. Mid-sized miners from Kazakhstan and the United States, Paraguay, and the UAE have been undergoing upgrades since then, and the bottlenecks are usually the same.

Finding the best ASIC miner in the right place at the right time and through an actual supplier more than it seems. Time to lead, logistics for imports and price fluctuations all play a role. With the cost of electricity rising and regulatory scrutiny growing, the joules per terahash number has become a number that every user is paying attention to. The hardware used in this sale shows where these conversations are taking place.

ASIC Mining Central: Hardware Supply for the Global Crypto Miner

ASIC Mining Central is a distributor providing direct access to Bitmain, Canaan, MicroBT, and other major manufacturers of ASIC mining equipment. The company has worked with individual crypto miner operators as well as large farms running thousands of units and the product range reflects that breadth. From entry-level Bitcoin miner units to flagship hydro-cooled crypto mining machines, ASIC Mining Central's catalog covers most serious configurations.

Shipping is handled internationally. ASIC Mining Central supplies Bitcoin mining hardware to customers across Asia, Europe, America, and the Middle East while maintaining logistics systems that handle all aspects of cross-border mining equipment orders, which include documentation and lead times, and compliance needs. For a crypto miner sourcing hardware outside their home market, that kind of end-to-end handling matters.

How to Access the Bitcoin Pizza Day Crypto Mining Deals

Both coupon codes PIZZA81 and PIZZA101 are active now on the ASIC Mining Central website. Each code applies to the specific Bitcoin miner and crypto mining machine models listed above. Buyers can browse the eligible ASIC mining equipment, add units to the cart, and apply their code at checkout to see the mining hardware discounts reflected in the order total.

The offer will be available from May 15 until June 15 of 2026. Customers must enter either the PIZZA81 or PIZZA101 coupon code during checkout on the ASIC Mining Central website to receive their discount.

About ASIC Mining Central

ASIC Mining Central is an international provider of high-quality, professional Bitcoin mining hardware, supplying items made by Bitmain, Canaan, MicroBT and other leading manufacturers. The company provides small-scale miners as well as large-scale commercial farms with global shipping and customer service.

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