Major Record Distribution LLC is proud to Announce the release of Christine J. Scott’s Single, ‘GOD KNOWS THE FUTURE’

New Single Release Artist

Christine J. Scott Takes Gospel Music by Storm with Dynamic Solo Ministry and National Appearances

BEAUMONT, TX, UNITED STATES, May 17, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- This Single is released by Record Label: Major Record Distribution LLC with Global Music Distribution by The Orchard.Gospel Artist Christine J. Scott is a gifted singer, songwriter, pianist, author, instructor, and graphic artist. After nearly three decades with mixed trios, Christine stepped into a new season in September 2023 with the launch of her solo ministry. She has participated for the past several years in “Sunday Morning Country” at the Grand Ole Opry House. Christine’s discography reflects her heart for ministry and musical diversity. In 2022, she released her debut solo project, Bring Him Every Need, followed by Getting Ready to Go in 2023. She has also been a presenter and performer at the Christian Voice Fan Awards for 3 years in Fayette, Alabama.Christine is excited to release her original song, God Knows The Future, written in 1998. It is a song of hope when we realize God has a plan for our life and when we put our faith in him, there’s no need to worry about anything.Christine J. Scott is managed by the renowned Manager, Phyllis Salter-Gann, Founder & CEO of Salter Gann Universal Promotions and Management LLC.NOMINATIONS:2026 Christian Voice Fan Awards• Favorite Female Vocalist• Favorite Song (Mended Fences)• Favorite Album (Getting Ready to Go)2026 International Christian Film Festival• Best Songwriter (Mended Fences)2025 Josie Awards Gospel/Christian/Inspirational• Female Vocalist of the Year• Artist of the Year• Song of the Year (Mended Fences)• Album/EP of the Year (Getting Ready to Go)2025 International Country Gospel Music Association (ICGMA)• Female Horizon Artist of the Year2024 Consideration for Dove Award• Song: Bring Him Every Need• Song: It Will All Be Worth It Someday2024 Top 10 Nominee for the Christian Voice Magazine Fan Awards• Favorite Radio Personality (Finding Faith Radio)AWARDS:2022 - Heart Award from IAMM (International Assoc. of Music Ministries)2012 - Female Group Vocalist of the Year2011 - Song of the Year "Beyond the Clouds"2009 - Female Vocalist of the YearSOCIAL MEDIA LINKS:Website: christinescottmusic.comMerchandise: christinescottmusic.com/store.htmlFacebook: www.facebook.com/christine.j.scott.54 Instagram: www.instagram.com/christine_j_scott_music/ Schedule: www.reverbnation.com/christinescott MUSIC LINKS:Spotify: LINK (Christine J Scott)YouTube Channel: www.youtube.com/@ChristineJScott-Music Reverbnation: https://www.reverbnation.com/christinescott Apple Music: https://www.music.apple.com/us/artist/christine-j-scott/1793152692 Itunes: CHRISTINE J SCOTT - Apple MusicDeezer: http://www.deezer.com/en/artist/300701631 PRESS REVIEWS/INTERVIEWS:• Radio interview with David Bowers on 11/25/24.• Radio interview with Lisa Marie Nicole on 12/16/24.• Jim King, TV Personality on “Jim King of the Road” on 2/21/26. This interview andsong release will air on FOX 4, The CW and his YouTube channel in April, 2026.CONTACT INFORMATION:Manager:Phyllis Salter-Gann, Founder & CEOSalter Gann Universal Promotions and Management LLCPhone: (903) 357-2644Email: phyllis@saltergann.comRecord Label:Major Record Distribution LLC

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