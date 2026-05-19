Virginia Attorney Whitney Pennington Earns National Recognition for Putting the Human Being Back into Family Law

Whitney Pennington, founder of Pennington Law Firm, brings a compassionate approach and strong legal advocacy to families and individuals navigating life’s most difficult moments Pennington carefully reviews case materials, demonstrating meticulous attention to detail—because in every case, the details make or break the outcome.

Whitney Pennington Founder of Pennington Law Firm featured in International Business Times for treating divorce as a human experience not a legal transaction

Divorce changes everything. I boldly advocate with clarity and compassion, guiding clients to emerge stronger and empowered through life’s toughest transitions.” — Whitney Pennington

ABINGDON, VA, UNITED STATES, May 19, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Southwest Virginia Family Law Attorney Whitney Pennington Earns National Spotlight

*Redefining Divorce by Putting the Human Experience First, Featured in International Business Times*

Full IBT feature.

Whitney Pennington, founder of Pennington Law Firm, PLLC, is gaining national attention for a philosophy rarely seen in family law: treating divorce not as just a legal transaction but as a profoundly human experience. Her story was recently featured in the International Business Times, showcasing how compassion and legal expertise combine in her practice.

"Divorce is often the hardest moment in a person’s life. They feel like they are losing their whole world,"_ Pennington says. _"My mission is to help them move forward with clarity and dignity, ensuring they truly understand how new laws impact their family’s future."

A top graduate of Campbell University’s Norman Adrian Wiggins School of Law, Whitney perfected her skills as a senior associate at a boutique family law firm in Northern Virginia. There, she saw firsthand that passionate, aggressive representation isn’t reserved just for those with wealth or connections.

"Everyone deserves to be fiercely advocated for — no matter their background,"_ she emphasizes. This core belief fuels the client-centered approach at Pennington Law Firm serving Abingdon and Bristol-area families.

Why This Moment Matters

Pennington’s national recognition arrives as Virginia families navigate historic 2025 reforms in family law that reflect today’s realities:

For the first time in over a decade, child support guidelines were overhauled to reflect the modern cost of living — an area Whitney knows firsthand, having litigated child support matters as a Virginia Assistant Attorney General with the Division of Child Support Enforcement. The legislature also closed a long-standing gap by guaranteeing both parents equal access to a child's academic, medical, and digital records, absent a court order; an issue that surfaces routinely in contested custody cases. And for victims of domestic abuse, protective orders now have additional remedies for victims of domestic violence. Taken together, these reforms reflect the realities Virginia families are living — and the kind of complex, high-stakes matters Whitney Pennington has spent her career preparing to navigate.

These changes mark a new era for Virginia families — an era Whitney Pennington is uniquely equipped to guide her clients through with compassion, clarity, and unwavering advocacy.



About Whitney Pennington

Whitney Pennington is an accomplished family law attorney who blends empathy with legal rigor to help families move through difficult transitions with respect and strength. Her dedication to fairness and human dignity sets her apart in the legal community.

Pennington Law Firm, PLLC is accepting new clients for divorce, custody, child support modifications, protective orders, and estate planning. Call (276) 477-1422 or visit penningtonlawfirmva.com.

About Pennington Law Firm, PLLC

Full-service family law and estate planning firm headquartered in Abingdon, VA. Practice areas include divorce, child custody and support, protective orders, and estate planning. To schedule, call (276) 477-1422 or visit penningtonlawfirmva.com.

Media Contact:

Whitney Pennington | Pennington Law Firm, PLLC | 329 W. Main Street, Abingdon, VA

(276) 276 698 9383 | whitney@penningtonlawfirmva.com |penningtonlawfirmva.com

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