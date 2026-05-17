Major Record Distribution LLC is proud to announce the release of Ryan T Anderson’s Single, ‘HELL NO’

New Single Release Artist

Ryan T Anderson: Canadian Country Artist Blends Classic Roots with Modern Edge

BEAUMONT, TX, UNITED STATES, May 17, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Ryan T Anderson: Canadian Country Artist Blends Classic Roots with Modern EdgeEmerging from the small town of Campbellford, Ontario, Canadian Country recording artist Ryan T Anderson is turning lifelong passion into a growing music career defined by authenticity,resilience, and a distinctive sound.Anderson’s journey began at just six years old, performing for family audiences atop his parents’ coffee table, where he confidently sang made-up songs and emulated his favorite artists. Raised on Classic Country music, he credits Alan Jackson as a primary influence and early inspiration.As his passion deepened, Anderson began writing original lyrics and recording them using a karaoke machine and cassette tapes. At age 18, he taught himself to play guitar, marking a pivotal moment in his development as a musician. Soon after, he recorded his first original song, “Father’s Love,” which received airplay on a local radio station in Campbellford.Over time, Anderson honed a signature sound that blends traditional Country roots with a modern Country Rock edge. His dedication to songwriting and performing has remained a constant driving force. “Music is more than just songs to me,” says Anderson. “Writing and performing helps keep life balanced. Connecting with people through music gives me a feeling that fuels my drive to keep going.”Despite facing personal challenges that once led him to question his future in music, Anderson found renewed direction through an opportunity with Robert Treverton, owner of Road Worn Entertainment. Under Treverton’s guidance, Anderson quickly elevated his stage presence and reignited his passion. Within three months, Anderson made his debut performance as a Canadian Country recording artist with Road Worn Entertainment at the Barley Pub in Madoc, Ontario. He later formed his first band, TrainwreckX, achieving notable success before returning to a solo career to better balance his music with family life.Today, Ryan T Anderson continues to build momentum as a solo artist, embracing both his roots and evolution as a performer. With a renewed sense of purpose and excitement for the future, he is focused on expanding his reach and connecting with audiences across the Country music landscape.Ryan T Anderson is managed by the renowned Manager, Phyllis Salter-Gann, Founder & CEO of Salter Gann Universal Promotions and Management LLC.Contact InformationManagement:Salter Gann Universal Promotions and Management LLC.Manager: Phyllis Salter-GannPhone#: (903) 357-2644Email: phyllis@saltergann.comWebsite:SOCIAL MEDIA LINKS:Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/RyanAndersonsMusic Instagram: @andersonsmusicWebsite:CONTACT INFORMATION:Manager:Phyllis Salter-Gann, Founder & CEOSalter Gann Universal Promotions and Management LLCPhone: (903) 357-2644Email: phyllis@saltergann.comRecord Label:Major Record Distribution LLC

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