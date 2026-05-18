Orlando to Host 13th Annual Urban Film Festival and Hattie Awards

Orlando Urban Film Festival Yesterday Today Forever Featuring guest Domingo Guyton.. He Motions & Letter Of The Law

Three days of world premieres, celebrity guests, youth showcases, and the Hattie Awards arrive in Orlando May 27–29, 2026.

ORLANDO, FL, UNITED STATES, May 18, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Orlando to Welcome Thousands as the 13th Annual Orlando Urban Film Festival Returns with World Premieres, Celebrity Guests, Youth Talent Showcase & The Hattie AwardsThree-Day Entertainment Experience Brings Independent Films, Music, Creators, and International Guests to Orlando’s International Drive, May 27–29, 2026Orlando’s International Drive is preparing to become a global destination for film, music, creativity, and entertainment as the 13th Annual Orlando Urban Film Festival (OUFF) returns May 27–29, 2026, in collaboration with the Build International Film Festival (BIFF).Filmmakers, tourists, students, families, music lovers, and entertainment enthusiasts from around the world are invited to experience one of Florida’s most exciting independent film and entertainment celebrations at Regal Cinemas Pointe Orlando, located in the heart of Orlando’s world-famous tourism corridor.Now entering its 13th year, OUFF has become a recognized platform connecting emerging creators, seasoned filmmakers, musicians, students, and storytellers with audiences, industry professionals, and opportunities that extend far beyond the festival experience.Special guests and featured talent include Domingo Guyton (Atlanta) along with additional filmmaker and entertainment personalities expected to be announced in the coming months."Where Imagination Runs WOW!" Bringing Entertainment and Tourism TogetherThe Orlando Urban Film Festival continues to strengthen Central Florida’s creative economy by attracting filmmakers, artists, entrepreneurs, students, and visitors to International Drive while supporting local hotels, restaurants, attractions, and tourism businesses."For thirteen years, OUFF has created opportunities for storytellers from around the world to showcase their gifts while inspiring future generations of creators," said Marianne S. Eggleston, Founder of Orlando Urban Film Festival."OUFF is more than a film festival—we are building opportunities, celebrating creativity, and creating pathways for emerging voices to be seen on a global stage.""Our collaboration with Build International Film Festival expands global visibility for creators and opens new opportunities beyond the festival experience," said Eric Hylick, President of Orlando Urban Film Festival and Founder & CEO of Build Network TV (BNTV)."We are creating a platform where entertainment, inspiration, and opportunity intersect for creators worldwide."From Wednesday, May 27 through Friday, May 29, 2026, festival guests can experience:• World Premiere Films• Independent Feature Films• Music Videos• Military & Veteran Films• Celebrity Filmmaker Appearances• Live Audience Q&A Sessions• Networking Mixers• Red Carpet Photo Opportunities• Youth Performances• International Awards PresentationsExperience Powerful World Premieres Festival audiences will have exclusive access to several highly anticipated World Premiere screenings including:Yesterday Today Forever Featuring special guest Domingo Guyton (Atlanta)Letter of the LawWith The HomiesHe-MotionsThe Crown Shadow & The Search for SelfAlong with an exciting lineup of short films, documentaries, music videos, and international selections. Celebrating Youth Through “So You Want Your Name In Lights” One of the festival’s most inspiring highlights returns with OUFF’s youth arts initiative:So You Want Your Name In Lights Presented by Gwen and Will Covington This special youth showcase celebrates the next generation of performers, artists, musicians, and filmmakers. Festival attendees will experience:• Live student performances• Inspirational youth presentations• Music video showcases• Emerging talent from Central FloridaAnd on Awards Night:A Student Performer Will Open The Hattie Awards Show LiveOne of OUFF’s talented young artists will kick off the evening with a live musical performance before the awards ceremony begins.The Prestigious Hattie Awards On Friday Night, May 29, OUFF joins forces with Build International Film Festival to present:The 2026 Hattie Awards Honoring excellence in:• Feature Films• Short Films• Documentaries• Music Videos• Student Films• Veterans & Military Creators• Directors• Producers• Writers• PerformersMore than 20 awards will be presented. Distribution Beyond The Festival Selected filmmakers may receive one-year distribution opportunities through Build Network TV (BNTV), reaching audiences through streaming platforms including:• Roku• Apple TV• Amazon Fire TV• Google TV• WebTV• iOS• AndroidProviding creators additional opportunities to extend audience reach beyond the festival stage. Make It A Destination Experience Located in Orlando’s vibrant tourism district, festival guests can enjoy:• International Drive restaurants• Shopping• Attractions• Live entertainment• Family experiences• NightlifeOfficial Festival Hotel Festival guests are encouraged to stay at the Rosen Centre Hotel, conveniently located near the festival venue. Special hotel information and booking opportunities are available through the festival website.Media Opportunities Media outlets will have access to:• Red carpet arrivals• Celebrity interviews• Live performances• Youth showcases• Awards ceremony coverage• Filmmaker interviews• Photo opportunitiesLimited Seating Available Advance tickets are strongly encouraged as screenings, premieres, and awards seating are expected to reach capacity.Purchase tickets today: Official Festival Website: www.OrlandoUFF.com Eventbrite Tickets: OUFF 2026 Eventbrite Come Early. Stay Late. Experience OUFF.From red carpets and world premieres to youth performers and international storytelling, Orlando Urban Film Festival 2026 promises an unforgettable celebration where creativity, culture, and opportunity collide.May 27–29, 2026Regal Cinemas Pointe OrlandoInternational Drive, Orlando, FloridaOrlando Urban Film Festival"Where Imagination Runs WOW!"Media Contact:Marianne S. Eggleston, FounderOrlando Urban Film Festival

Hattie Award

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