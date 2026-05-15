Department of Pesticide Regulation Proposes New Rule to Regulate Pesticide-Treated Seeds

WHAT YOU NEED TO KNOW: Proposing new rules on the use of treated seeds will support DPR’s continuous evaluation of pesticides in California to protect people and the environment.

SACRAMENTO – The California Department of Pesticide Regulation (DPR) today released a proposed regulation to formally define pesticide-treated seeds in the state, specify conditions under which those seeds are exempt from pesticide registration requirements, and require reporting on the use of pesticide-treated seeds in California.

Pesticides are used in agriculture to protect seeds from pests or disease during planting and early growth. The proposed regulation would require DPR to review and register the pesticides used to treat the seeds, but the treated seeds themselves would not need to be registered as separate pesticide products. The proposal would require monthly reporting of pesticide-treated seeds planted in California, including the type and quantity of seed planted and the pesticide products used to treat the seed. This reporting will give DPR a clearer understanding of how pesticide-treated seeds are used across the state so the department can evaluate potential impacts and strengthen protections if needed.

“This proposal strengthens the state’s ability to ensure that pesticide‑treated seeds used in California have been evaluated for their potential impacts on people and the environment,” said Karen Morrison, Director of the Department of Pesticide Regulation. “By clarifying how pesticide‑treated seeds are regulated and requiring reporting of their use, we can close existing data gaps and provide greater transparency for Californians and enhanced information to inform our evaluation of potential impacts.”

This proposal reflects years of work to develop a comprehensive approach for regulating pesticide-treated seeds in California, shaped extensively by community input and public feedback. DPR held an initial public workshop in 2021 to explain the existing regulatory framework surrounding seed treatment. Most recently, the department hosted an informal public workshop in October 2025 to share a draft proposal for pesticide-treated seeds in California. The department considered feedback from both workshops and subsequent public comment periods to inform the proposed pesticide-treated seeds regulations announced today.

The department is holding a 45-day public comment period through June 29, 2026, to collect input on the proposed regulations. Comments can be submitted online through DPR’s public comment portal, SmartComment, or can be submitted via email to TreatedSeeds@cdpr.ca.gov.