Opterro, Inc. and DOME Oilfield Engineering & Services LLC Announce Exclusive Middle East Distribution Partnership

Opterro, Inc. DOME Oilfield Engineering & Services LLC

Agreement Establishes Regional Commercial Representation Across the UAE, Saudi Arabia, Oman, and Iraq.

whose advanced photonic sensing and intelligent monitoring technologies are strongly aligned with the evolving needs of energy, oil & gas, and critical infrastructure operators across the Middle East.” — Talal Daair Al Yafei, Chairman, DOME Oilfield Engineering & Services LLC

FREMONT, CA, UNITED STATES, May 18, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Opterro, Inc., a Silicon Valley-based developer of advanced fiber-optic sensing systems, and DOME Oilfield Engineering & Services LLC, an Abu Dhabi-based oilfield engineering and technical services company, today announced the execution of an Agency Agreement appointing DOME as Opterro’s exclusive regional representative and distributor for the United Arab Emirates, the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, the Sultanate of Oman and the Republic of Iraq.

Under the Agreement, DOME will represent Opterro’s portfolio of advanced fiber-optic sensing systems, intelligent monitoring platforms, and Optira™ Cloud SaaS fleet management and analytics solutions for customers in the energy, oil & gas, structural health monitoring, transportation, robotics, and industrial sectors. DOME’s responsibilities include customer identification and engagement, vendor prequalification, tender and project support, and regional business development within the Territory.

The partnership comes amid growing regional investment in asset integrity management, predictive maintenance, and real-time sensing infrastructure across energy, industrial, and critical infrastructure projects — including ADNOC-related and EPC-led developments across the Middle East. DOME's established regional presence, strong customer relationships, and proven experience in the energy, oil & gas, and industrial sectors position it well to accelerate Opterro's commercial expansion across the Territory.

Near-term activities will prioritize technical demonstrations, vendor prequalification with ADNOC and associated EPC contractors, and direct engagement with regional energy and infrastructure project owners to establish Opterro's commercial presence across the Territory.

“We are pleased to enter into this exclusive partnership with Opterro, whose advanced photonic sensing and intelligent monitoring technologies are strongly aligned with the evolving needs of energy, oil & gas, and critical infrastructure operators across the Middle East. As the region continues to invest in asset integrity, digital monitoring, predictive maintenance, and industrial modernization, DOME is well-positioned to introduce and support Opterro’s innovative solutions through our established market presence and technical understanding of regional customer requirements. We look forward to building a long-term and successful partnership that delivers meaningful value across the Territory.”

— Talal Daair Al Yafei, Founder and Chairman, DOME Oilfield Engineering & Services LLC

“The Middle East is one of the most strategically important growth markets for Opterro, and DOME is the right partner to help us establish a strong and lasting commercial presence here. DOME brings exceptional regional expertise, technical capability, and deep familiarity with the requirements of energy and critical infrastructure operators across the Territory. Together, we are committed to delivering Opterro's advanced fiber-optic sensing and intelligent monitoring technologies where the demand for precision, reliability, and real-time insight is growing fastest.”

— Mehrdad Moslehi, Ph.D., President & CEO, Opterro, Inc.

About Opterro, Inc.

Opterro, Inc. is a Silicon Valley-based photonic sensing technology company headquartered in Fremont, California. The company develops and manufactures advanced PIC-powered fiber-optic sensing systems, intelligent monitoring platforms, and cloud analytics solutions, including its i*Sense® and UltraSense™ interrogator systems, as well as distributed acoustic sensing (DAS) and distributed temperature sensing (DTS) systems. Its Optira™ Cloud SaaS platform enables global interrogator fleet management, remote condition monitoring, analytics, and AI-assisted operational decision support across large-scale sensing deployments. Opterro’s sensing platforms generate and process terabyte-scale monitoring data to support real-time asset integrity management, predictive maintenance, and condition-based maintenance and operational control. Opterro serves customers in the energy, oil & gas, nuclear fission and fusion energy, structural health monitoring, industrial, aerospace, and defense sectors worldwide, and holds ISO 9001:2015, ISO 14001:2015, and ISO 45001:2018 certifications.

For more information, visit www.opterro.com or contact business@opterro.com.

About DOME Oilfield Engineering & Services LLC

DOME Oilfield Engineering & Services LLC is an Abu Dhabi-based oilfield engineering and technical services company with an established presence across the Middle East. Founded by Talal Daair Al Yafei, DOME has over 30 years of experience serving the energy, oil & gas, industrial, and infrastructure and utilities sectors. DOME supports regional operators such as ADNOC, EPC contractors, government-related entities, and international technology partners through engineering support, project procurement, vendor prequalification, technical sales, business development, and project coordination services. With a strong track record in ADNOC-affiliated projects and major regional developments, DOME is well positioned to support the introduction, localization, and delivery of specialized cutting-edge technologies and fit-for-purpose solutions across the region.

For more information, visit www.domeint.com or contact mahmoud@domeint.com | domead@domeint.com.

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