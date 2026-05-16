Senator Pérez Issues Statement on Governor Newsom’s May Revision to the State Budget

SACRAMENTO – Senator Sasha Renée Pérez (D-Pasadena) issued the following statement on Governor Newsom’s May Revision to the proposed 2026-2027 state budget:

“The Governor’s May Revision offers some significant new investments in education. As the Chair of the Senate Education Committee, I appreciate the record investments in per-pupil spending, including the state’s largest investment in special education, and a healthy discretionary block grant for schools and their unique needs. I strongly support the historic investment to provide 14 weeks of paid pregnancy leave for TK-12 and community college teachers, which was an effort we led last year as a Legislative Women’s Caucus priority. The May Revision also maintains the state’s commitment to ongoing General Fund investments in both the UC and CSU systems to provide each with a five-percent base increases to support operations and student access. However, there remains room for negotiation, as it does not include restoration of the Middle Class Scholarship program, which serves to support the affordability of higher education in California. The Governor’s proposal still leaves money on the table that should be going to schools, and we look forward to continuing our discussion with the Administration.

“I appreciate the new $100 million investment in mortgage and rebuilding assistance to help Los Angeles County fire survivors. Yet, I’m concerned that California will need to do even more given the Trump administration has disgracefully turned its back on fire survivors. I look forward to working with my colleagues and the Governor to address the widespread fire recovery needs that remain for survivors of the most devasting fires in our state’s history.

“The Senate will continue to follow our Foundation for the Future budget plan as we work with the Governor and the Assembly to pass a balanced budget by the June 15constitutional deadline. Our focus will remain prioritizing California’s families and the overall economy by making responsible choices now so we can prevent bigger and more harmful budget cuts in the future.”

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Senator Sasha Renée Pérez is Chair of the Senate Education Committee and the Senate Budget Subcommittee No. 1 on Education. She represents the 25th Senate District that includes the communities of Glendale, Pasadena, Alhambra, Altadena, Arcadia, Claremont, Glendora, La Cañada Flintridge, La Crescenta-Montrose, Monrovia, Monterey Park, Rosemead, San Gabriel, San Marino, Sierra Madre, South Pasadena, Temple City, Fontana, Rancho Cucamonga, Upland, and San Antonio Heights.